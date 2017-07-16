Your browser is out-of-date.

7 best cities to live in the Philippines

Mark Villanueva Mark Villanueva
While it's become a common trope, city slickers moving to the more relaxed countryside to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living. The truth is, so many people still prefer to live in the big city because it has a lot of advantages. It offers great access to public transport, better career opportunities and tons of activities where you can spend your free time, like shopping malls, cinemas and more.

For this ideabook, we've gathered some of the best cities in the Philippines to help you decide which one would make a great home.

Iloilo City

Home to some of the sweetest people in the country, the Ilonggos, Iloilo has quickly become a fast-growing city with multi-million dollar investments flowing in. Dubbed by the Spanish colonizers as the Queen's City of the South, Iloilo is a gem. The city is also one of the safest in the Philippines boasting low crime rates and great job opportunities.

Bacolod City

Known as the City of Smiles, because of the charming nature of the locals, Bacolod is also one of the cleanest and greenest cities in the country. It offers excellent job opportunities thanks to a great economy thanks in part to its location, making it the gateway to the sugar plantations of Negros. The city is famous for its outstanding cuisine from local favorites such as chicken inasal and lumpiang ubod to other delicious delicacies with foreign influences.

Metro Cebu

Cebu is known as the center of commerce and industry in the Visayas region with excellent job opportunities and booming businesses, making it one of the best cities to live in. The city is also one of the most visited in the Philippines thanks to its rich economy, culture and history. It has tons of tourist attractions, including historical sites, scuba diving sites, beautiful architecture and some of the most beautiful beaches the country has to offer. This is one of the main reasons, Cebu has been dubbed the gateway to a thousand journeys.

Davao City

Quite possibly the best city to live in Mindanao is Davao. It has the largest land area compared to any other city in the Philippines, and yet it also has one of the lowest crime rates. Davao's booming business and tourism economy also offers great career opportunities to people seeking to live there. Additionally, the city has plenty of world-class malls, hospitals and hotels.

Makati City

Widely known as the Central Business Capital of the Philippines, Makati City offers a great environment for business organizations and foreign investors. It is a world-class, highly urbanized city with a great night life and even better career opportunities. One of the richest cities in the Philippines, Makati is the perfect city to live in for young professionals and entrepreneurs.

Quezon City

Once the capital city of the Philippines, Quezon City has come onto it’s own as one of the best cities in the country to live in. It plays host to two of the major television networks in the country, no wonder people call it the Hollywood of the Philippines due to the sheer number of TV personalities and celebrities who live here. The booming economy also offers great job opportunities and can cater to a wide range of lifestyles.

Which city in the Philippines would you like to live in?

No, Thanks