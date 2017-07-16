7 best cities to live in the Philippines

While it's become a common trope, city slickers moving to the more relaxed countryside to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living. The truth is, so many people still prefer to live in the big city because it has a lot of advantages. It offers great access to public transport, better career opportunities and tons of activities where you can spend your free time, like shopping malls, cinemas and more.

For this ideabook, we've gathered some of the best cities in the Philippines to help you decide which one would make a great home.