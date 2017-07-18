8 new wooden houses for you to choose from

Most people already know that among all the different kinds of materials you can use to build your home, wood is the most comfortable and that's why we've been using it for centuries. For nature lovers, however, wood has been and will always be the go-to building material because it's flexible, easy to source, sustainable and it brings a naturally relaxing vibe to a home. Not only that, wood is also relatively inexpensive.
For this ideabook, we gathered eight beautiful wooden houses that you can look at and take ideas from for your own dream home.
This gorgeous house is made from dark oak and designed in a deliciously rustic style. It has a floor space of 68 square meters and is used as a vacation house perfect for those long weekend getaways. The wide front porch is great for hosting guests and the large glass windows allows you to take full view of the natural landscape.
The sunlight really brings out the beautiful shades of the wood of this outstanding home. It is a single-storey 217 square meter house that almost has warm orange glow during the summer. The front yard is massive, ideal for fun family activities. Best of all it has a nice shaded area so you don't have to worry about too much sun or rain.
This charming little wooden cabin is like something you would often see in a movie. It utilizes the wood with a dark hue that provides a beautiful balance with the lush natural landscape. It has a floor space of 66 square meters and features a large terrace so you can take in the wonderful nature views.
For fans of more modern styles, we have this gorgeous 250-square meter home with a more contemporary design. It features a sloping roof that makes an oblique angle and utilizes wood that has a reddish brown hue. The facade of the house has massive glass windows and a high balcony.
This is definitely one of our favorites wooden houses. It uses dark wood that adds mystique to the atmosphere. The details found on the doors and windows are ornate and beautifully designed and made of lighter wood that complements the house's facade. It features a small terrace on the second floor along with a chimney and a fireplace.
This wooden house can either be built in the city or in the province because of its versatile size. At 169 square meters, it's a single-storey home that works well with all kinds of spaces. The front porch is connected to the beautiful lawn and the pool, perfect for relaxation and fun family activities.
The shape and the overall appeal of this home makes it feel as if you're in a luxury resort. It has an area of 247 square meters and features a large balcony. The beautiful design of the doors as well as the entire wall of the facade really bring out a relaxing atmosphere.