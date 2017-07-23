7 cheap home models you can copy

Thanks to modern technology, we can now see things in varying yet clearer perspectives. For instance, tons of test applications let us mix and match styles and colors to give us a gamut of design options in fashion and beauty. Ditto with architecture. With the introduction of holographic prints, home designs are shown with more depth and eye-catching details that may be missing in scale models. As such, holograms are predicted to be the future of architectural renderings.

We can't whip up a hologram for you on this page, but we have the next best thing: 3D home renderings that give you a good look at different areas of the home from varying points of view. Click on these seven 3D home images and start creating your own!