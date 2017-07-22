How to protect your wooden house from rain

Prevent rain from seeping in through small holes and gaps in your wood trims by applying a caulking compound. It's very important, however, that you inspect and maintain it every once in awhile, especially after long dry spells. Dry weather has a tendency to suck out all the moisture out of your caulking compound causing it to shrink and crack, which again will allow water to seep through into the wood once the rains come. So examine your home every now and then and re-apply the caulk where appropriate, but make sure that the wood you're applying it to is completely dry or else you'll be sealing all that moisture into it.