24 homes in different shapes and sizes to inspire you

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
清田の家, 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office Modern home
Inspiration is everywhere. In this ideabook, Homify features 24 stunning architectural marvels that can offer a couple of ideas for your dream home. Whether you’re seeking to create a future home or just enjoy flipping through wonderful abodes, this collection is an interesting read including rustic country houses and avant-garde structures.

1. Located on an uneven uphill street, this neighborhood classic features neutral colors, a red tile roof and a closed garage.

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern home
2. Materials play a significant role in capturing the mood of this home as wood, concrete and flourishing plants combine to create a perfect balance for a tranquil yet modern home.

Loft Sustentável - Ambiente da Casa Cor SC 2015, Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Modern home
3. The spacious open-air terrace on the second floor and the extra large glass windows throughout are the most eye-catching features of this industrial-style residence.

homify Minimalist house
4. Clean lines and pristine white tones create a beautiful abode that’s elegant, but can still blend in into any neighborhood. The tropical-style garden keeps the laidback vibe outdoors.

Casa G+M, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
5. This sleek residence makes ingenious use of sharp geometric shapes in varying shades of grey.

homify Modern home
6. Showcasing how modern designs can be colorful is this spectacular blue and grey home with a sprawling open deck at front that’s perfect for lounging.

A CASA AZUL, HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS Modern home
Consider having a dedicated space outdoors for the whole family. Open decks are a beautiful part of any home, extending the living area so there’s a comfortable place to sit and relax outside.

7. Earthy colors and an expansive lawn give the two-storey mansion a rustic charm, but the architectural design and materials point to modern inspiration.

House PZ Sofia, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern home
8. The neutral colors make the box-style house appear more warm and homey, while the generous number of windows on both floors keep the entire house pleasantly well-lit.

homify Country style house Solid Wood Brown
9. Sturdy wood is the primary construction material of this super-sized cabin – and the gazebo and landscaped lawn outside add a resort vibe to the property.

鋼構休閒木屋 homify Country style house
10. The white country home features a mostly traditional architecture, while the expansive backyard offers endless space for recreational activities.

homify Modern home
11. Another uniquely built residence with the wooden two-storey home enveloped inside a white wraparound roof that hides the structure from view in an innovative way.

Casa Elena y Manuel / Elena & Manuel house, JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura & Interiorismo JAIME SALVÁ, Arquitectura & Interiorismo Mediterranean style house White
12. While most of the house is painted white, a section of the house stands out with a grey brick exterior. A spacious balcony over the two-car garage looks over the street outside.

Casa C+W, Arquitetando e Inspirando Arquitetando e Inspirando Modern home
13. Simple and straight-forward, this warm yellow house is a cozy two-storey with white-framed windows and small plants surrounding the residence.

Vivienda unifamiliar en Barrio Cerrado, JOM HOUSES JOM HOUSES Modern home
14. The boxy home draws inspiration from nature, using extraordinary finishes such as earthy hues and a striking section on the ground floor that’s made of stone.

CASA MARMOL, LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO Modern home
15. In this beautiful two-storey home, the ground floor is just open space and a garage while the living areas enjoy surrounding views from the upper floor.

Casa no Gerês, A+ arquitectura A+ arquitectura Modern home
Remember that being close in nature can be beneficial to the mind, body and spirit. Try reading 9 homes for a healthy life close to nature.

16. The special curvature of this marvelous dwelling truly makes it bizarrely unique, especially with the use of different exterior materials on either floor.

homify Modern home
17. The exceptional symmetry of the home – each floor a nearly perfect mirror image of the other – gives it a taste of modernity.

T-POP, 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office Modern home
18. Clean lines, grey tones and an abundance of glass doors and windows, provide a living space that’s delightfully contemporary.

บ้านพักอาศัย 2 ชั้น ตลิ่งชัน, LEVEL ARCHITECT LEVEL ARCHITECT Modern home
19. The similarity and contrast between the two floors is an interesting look, and the striking balance of the modern architecture and the green surroundings makes it even more outstanding.

homify Minimalist house Marble White
20. The gray stone exterior of this residence is easy on the eyes, while the irregular placement of the windows and doors breaks the monotony of the monochrome hues.

비한재 (秘閒齋) : 숨겨진 공간속의 한적한 집, 위즈스케일디자인 위즈스케일디자인 Modern home Sandstone
21. The strange play on geometry works in this dynamic white pad that’s one-of-a-kind. Part of the house is visible from the outside through full-length glass walls on the top floor.

清田の家, 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office 森裕建築設計事務所 / Mori Architect Office Modern home
While going traditional might make it easier to be part of the crowd, modern style houses are the way to go to stand out in the neighborhood. 

22. For the home that values privacy, check out this strong and chic wooden residence that keeps the inside closed off from prying eyes even without a gate.

Готовые дома, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
23. A container home out in the wild is certainly a quaint sight, but this one is particularly exotic with two contrasting floors.

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern home
24. Stylish and luxurious, this stone house features two wings separated by an open layout in the middle.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
5 cheap houses you can easily build in no time

