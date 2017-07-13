5 cheap houses you can easily build in no time

Single detached houses aren't always the type you think about when envisioning your dream home. However, they are the perfect structures if you're looking for a property that's private, easy to maintain and can be built on a budget. To help you build your own home project, we will show you some beautiful and extraordinary examples of this house style that will convince you that it is possible to have a gorgeous home on a relatively small budget. Let's take a closer look at some of these model houses to help give you a better idea of the possibilities.
Although this single storey home was built with simple materials, it is definitely not boring. Playing with the levels of the roof and making them uneven gives it its distinctive style and charming appeal. The house also has large eaves that help shelter the home from the weather making the structure more durable. The entrance of the home has steel frame with a roof to keep rain from splashing inside of the house. The sliding glass windows also provide an air of style.
This is another single-storey home that utilizes uneven roofs to provide a more interesting look. The only difference being the building materials and color palette used. This house uses cream-colored stones to serve as a break in the gray tone of the walls and provide perfect contrast, giving the house a more stylish and modern vibe.
This loft-style home has a bare cement surface that helps it pull off that modern industrial look. The edge of its balcony doors and windows are black in order to provide a nice contrast to the light gray tone of the bare walls. The great thing about this simple design is that it uses simple materials like concrete and steel, not to mention you also get to save quite a bit on paint.
This cute one-storey home owes its distinctive look to its beautiful gable roofs and its cream white color palette. The front entrance is pushed back to create a terrace without consuming more space. The vintage windows lined with small wooden frames add a rustic charm that helps bring the design together. The details in this beautiful home really gives off that cozy atmosphere.
This house has an airy and inviting atmosphere thanks to the large glass windows that not only help give it that modern look but also helps residents save money on electricity bills since it offers lots of natural light. The entire rectangular space is open and simple, making it easy to decorate. Overall, it uses simple building materials that will help keep it under budget.