5 cheap houses you can easily build in no time

Single detached houses aren't always the type you think about when envisioning your dream home. However, they are the perfect structures if you're looking for a property that's private, easy to maintain and can be built on a budget. To help you build your own home project, we will show you some beautiful and extraordinary examples of this house style that will convince you that it is possible to have a gorgeous home on a relatively small budget. Let's take a closer look at some of these model houses to help give you a better idea of the possibilities.