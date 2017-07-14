A beautiful modern house with a basement

You may be hardpressed to find a home with a home with a basement anywhere in the Philippines as this feature seems more popular in movies than in real life. That's because for Filipinos, a basement really doesn't seem to serve much of a function. However, the house we're about to show you might just change that notion and convince you of how practical and stylish a home with a basement can be.

In this ideabook, we want to present a beautiful home which deceptively looks smaller than it actually is thanks to a massive and gorgeous basement underneath the ground floor. Let's take a closer look at this beautiful creation by architect, Thomas Löwenstein.