A beautiful modern house with a basement

You may be hardpressed to find a home with a home with a basement anywhere in the Philippines as this feature seems more popular in movies than in real life. That's because for Filipinos, a basement really doesn't seem to serve much of a function. However, the house we're about to show you might just change that notion and convince you of how practical and stylish a home with a basement can be.
In this ideabook, we want to present a beautiful home which deceptively looks smaller than it actually is thanks to a massive and gorgeous basement underneath the ground floor. Let's take a closer look at this beautiful creation by architect, Thomas Löwenstein.
The warm atmosphere is brought on by the orange and yellowish tones found throughout the house. The bright hues of the wooden ceiling along with the matching wooden furniture just help make you feel cozy.
These line design element can be found throughout the house, with the most prominent being the vertical stripes on the facade. The walls of the home has a dark gray shade making the light color of the lines pop out and catch your eyes. It is the main focal point of the entire home, making it stand out.
Though the house has this contemporary look, it also adds a natural vibe to the mix by the inclusion of wooden elements that help it exude a comfortable and relaxing atmosphere.
It may not be as obvious from the outside, but there is a beautiful living space beneath this home.
The basement was designed as another area to accommodate guests. Even though it is a basement the atmosphere is bright and well lit thanks to the gap in the middle encased in large glass windows to let the natural light shine into the space.
You can turn this underground area into any room you wish. From a second living room, a dining room or even a bedroom.
Let's take a look into the interiors of the ground floor area. The floors are covered with a gorgeous parquet, that helps balance and contrast the white dining chairs, brown tables and red carpet.
The home's kitchen utilizes a checkered pattern tile floor that again, perfectly balances the tones with the other elements such as the counters, chairs, cabinets.
Overall, this modern home exudes a beautiful and romantic atmosphere.