A compact but cool container Japanese home

In the beginning, people likely opted for container homes because of its affordability. After all, obtaining and renovating a shipping container is far cheaper than constructing a house from ground up. It’s also much easier to construct.

Now, container homes are not just built for practicality but also for style. The cool industrial look is in vogue right now and shipping containers are adaptable, able to be tailored to different types of design that the homeowners prefer. From straightforward box-type houses to more extravagant dwellings, the range of designs for container houses is impressive.

If you’re eyeing shipping containers to serve as your home for the future, this ideabook can help you envision the best one possible.