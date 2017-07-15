Your browser is out-of-date.

18 rustic houses that will charm you to the countryside

Irene Curtis—homify Irene Curtis—homify
Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern home Wood Black
When you go back to your home province to take a well-deserved break, what kind of place do you stay in? Wouldn't it be nice to have a relaxing country home to run to every time city living burns you out? 

Maybe it's time for you to seriously consider building a countryside escape. It doesn't even have to be too far from the city. Anywhere that's closer to nature would work wonders on your spirit every weekend. 

Still unconvinced? Well then let these images of inspiring country homes from around the world motivate you.

Ecological house of logs on brick pedestal

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black timber family home hanging over a lake

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern home Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

Double-decker on a narrow plot

Modernes Ferienwohnhaus in Anlehnung an ein traditionelles Drempelhaus, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Gable roof
Möhring Architekten

Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten
Möhring Architekten

Country digs with floor-to-ceiling glass walls

Благоустройство и ландшафтный дизайн на визуализациях частных домов, Аrchirost Аrchirost Modern style gardens
Аrchirost

Аrchirost
Аrchirost
Аrchirost

Weekend pool getaway

Благоустройство и ландшафтный дизайн на визуализациях частных домов, Аrchirost Аrchirost Modern style gardens
Аrchirost

Аrchirost
Аrchirost
Аrchirost

Garden in the mountains

Благоустройство и ландшафтный дизайн на визуализациях частных домов, Аrchirost Аrchirost Modern style gardens
Аrchirost

Аrchirost
Аrchirost
Аrchirost

Nature reflecting glass windows

Благоустройство и ландшафтный дизайн на визуализациях частных домов, Аrchirost Аrchirost Modern style gardens
Аrchirost

Аrchirost
Аrchirost
Аrchirost

Sprawling Scandinavian in pastel glaze

Дом в Конаково, Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art" Studio of Architecture and Design 'St.art' Scandinavian style houses
Studio of Architecture and Design <q>St.art</q>

Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art"
Studio of Architecture and Design <q>St.art</q>
Studio of Architecture and Design "St.art"

100% provincial living in rustic comfort

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style house
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Romantic Spanish abode with vintage stone walls

Vivienda en Broño, AD+ arquitectura AD+ arquitectura Rustic style house
AD+ arquitectura

AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura
AD+ arquitectura

Reconstructed farmhouse with old world charm

Przebudowa stodoły , AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska Rustic style house
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska
AA s.c. Anatol Kuczyński Anna Kuczyńska

Cutting-edge mix of stone walls, steel roof and glass windows

Recuperação de uma habitação rural em Melgaço, Davide Domingues Arquitecto Davide Domingues Arquitecto Rustic style house Granite Metallic/Silver
Davide Domingues Arquitecto

Davide Domingues Arquitecto
Davide Domingues Arquitecto
Davide Domingues Arquitecto

Thatch-roofed glass house with skylight in the woods

Mon Rêve, reitsema & partners architecten bna reitsema & partners architecten bna Country style house
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna

reitsema & partners architecten bna
reitsema &amp; partners architecten bna
reitsema & partners architecten bna

Prefabricated cottage with mini garden

"Dornröschenschloss", miacasa miacasa Country style house
miacasa

miacasa
miacasa
miacasa

Log cabin with blooming curb appeal

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Single family home Wood Brown
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Charming thatched-roof German farmhouse

Fotoarbeiten Reetdachhaus in List auf Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Country style house
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Tiny red cottage in the middle of green forest

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style house
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Summerhouse log cabin

Log Cabin Garden Affairs Ltd Modern style gardens Wood White white,log cabin,luxury,premium,summerhouse,guesthouse,guestroom,studio,office,study,quality
Garden Affairs Ltd

Log Cabin

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
