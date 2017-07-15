18 rustic houses that will charm you to the countryside

When you go back to your home province to take a well-deserved break, what kind of place do you stay in? Wouldn't it be nice to have a relaxing country home to run to every time city living burns you out?

Maybe it's time for you to seriously consider building a countryside escape. It doesn't even have to be too far from the city. Anywhere that's closer to nature would work wonders on your spirit every weekend.

Still unconvinced? Well then let these images of inspiring country homes from around the world motivate you.