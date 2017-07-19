13 ideas for that perfect house terrace

It's nice to have a comfortable living room. But you know what's way better? A living area where you can bask in the morning sunlight, feel the cool evening breeze, and just relish the rejuvenating airiness of the great outdoors.

Whether it's a cozy porch, an East-facing veranda, a sunset-worshiping patio, or a roomy deck that you want to build as a recreational extension to your home, we have got just the most inspiring designs for you to choose from.