11 ways to maximize every square meter of your space

For people who really don't want to spend much on upgrading their spare space, try converting the area into an outdoor living room with a rock garden. Just make sure that the renovation consists of a drain to let the excess water from rains flow out of your space. Then decorate the area with some chairs and bring some natural elements like wood and potted plants. One advantage of this type of space is that it is really easy to maintain while drastically changing the atmosphere of your home.