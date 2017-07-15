A stunning house extension for families who love the outdoors

Do you ever wish you could spend more time in the great outdoors? Well, you don’t have to look very far for an escape from everyday life. If you want a retreat that you can access anytime, one option is to build a private corner for rest and relaxation in your own home.
Transforming an empty corner of your property into a beautiful space of leisure doesn’t have to take too much money and time. Check out this gorgeous covered terrace that experts say is an quick and fuss-free project for those looking to add a new section to their home.
One important thing to consider when designing the perfect outdoor space is to incorporate its look with the rest of the residence. Since it’s located outside, the new addition should blend seamlessly into the home to keep the design harmonious.
Fortunately, the minimalist aesthetic can suit most home designs really well, so this terrace is quite flexible. Minimalist involves using very few elements for décor, highlighting the best feature by surrounding it with as little clutter as possible. It makes the space appear clean, fresh and sleek.
Homeowners will also be glad that minimalist design keeps the price tag low, since there’s no need for much unnecessary flair. Instead, you can focus on quality materials that can stand the test of time. Neutral hues are used throughout the home to keep the ambiance soothing.
Truly unique, this space is more furnished than the typical al fresco deck. There aren’t just seats for lounging around outside, but also an outdoor bar. Here, residents can take their meals, host casual parties or even store food and drinks. If you want, you can even install a small refrigerator in the terrace so there’s always cool drinks within reach. Several people at a time can hang out in this space with the U-shaped seating and bar stools.
The designer did a wonderful job with this project with brushed wooden materials exuding tranquility from top to bottom. This natural element contrasts well against the stark white of the cushions, counter and chairs. White brick walls are rustic yet refined.
It’s fully covered so all the furnishings are protected from rain and other elements, but the wooden lattice ceiling still keep natural light streaming in freely.
The plan of the first floor offers a comprehensive look at how the new outdoor deck integrates with the rest of the home. All of the public rooms are located on the first storey, all separated from each other instead of an open layout design.
This house’s plan shows that sliding doors from the kitchen open to the terrace. The deck is also open and accessible from the front of the house, even visible from the street so neighbors will be able to get a glimpse of your home’s newest feature.
While homeowners can choose to place one of the bedrooms downstairs, the upper storey of the home is where most of the private spaces of the family are located: bedrooms, a bath and maybe even a cozy study. There are no terraces on the top floor, so anytime you’re interested in spending time outdoors, the new deck at the back of the house is where you’re headed.
Remember that a minimalist design can actually be more effective than filling the space with unnecessary décor. Excitement for a new recreation area can lead to impulsive decisions, so seek the help of professionals to keep the terrace’s look tasteful and comfortable.
