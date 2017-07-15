A stunning house extension for families who love the outdoors

One important thing to consider when designing the perfect outdoor space is to incorporate its look with the rest of the residence. Since it’s located outside, the new addition should blend seamlessly into the home to keep the design harmonious.

Fortunately, the minimalist aesthetic can suit most home designs really well, so this terrace is quite flexible. Minimalist involves using very few elements for décor, highlighting the best feature by surrounding it with as little clutter as possible. It makes the space appear clean, fresh and sleek.

Homeowners will also be glad that minimalist design keeps the price tag low, since there’s no need for much unnecessary flair. Instead, you can focus on quality materials that can stand the test of time. Neutral hues are used throughout the home to keep the ambiance soothing.