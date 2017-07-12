New on homify: 5 beautiful homes to inspire you this week

Everyone could use a little inspiration once in a while. For people planning to purchase a new residence, getting ideas from an array of different architecture and home décor can eventually help in putting together the perfect dwelling.
In this ideabook, Homify showcases this week’s highlights that can provide you with much-needed inspiration. From classic estates to modern chalets, here are five beautiful designs that can help you imagine a new home or a renovation in your future.
A cozy country home doesn’t necessarily have to stick to traditional design. This picturesque house combines modern sensibilities with a commitment to comfort, creating a cottage that is refreshingly contemporary and familiar at the same time. Earthy hues and materials exude rustic charm.
The single-storey residence is may not be too large, but the full-length glass windows make the space seem much bigger. It also keeps the home filled with natural light and close to nature with views all around of the lush garden. It seems this is a home that’s particularly well-suited to outdoor lovers as the deck is expansive so the residents can relax comfortably outside.
Magnificent and stately, this Colonial-style mansion almost looks like something out of a movie. While a modern design might be the trend, some prefer a traditional look that has remained timeless and enduring throughout the years.
This home exhibits beautiful symmetry with the entry placed on the center of the façade and all the windows aligned and balanced on both storeys. The balance is apparent; even the chimneys on either side of the house mirrored each other. Colonial homes are also known to be stripped down and simple with little ornamentation and the pristine white color letting the symmetrical design shine through.
Meanwhile, there are some homeowners who choose to make their outdoor spaces the crowning feature of their property. While there is a striking stone structure located on the sweeping expanse above, the highlight is certainly the surrounding landscape.
At the heart of the garden is a very large pond that takes up most of the property. It’s far from the only wonder in the garden though as there is a stunning array of flourishing plants and trees in varying hues of green. Tucked away in the midst of this lush fauna, the home becomes the perfect place to wind down and relax surrounded by the beauty of nature.
In contrast, this featured residence is remarkably modern with a box-like design that’s quite in vogue nowadays. Sky high windows provide an unobstructed view of the high ceilings of the dining area and the winding staircase inside.
The designer also placed a dining set outside for al fresco meals, which is a brilliant idea to maximize the large courtyard. It’s also a good spot for recreational activities and even weekend barbecues. Flowers in the garden adds a softer vibe to the contemporary home. This type of home design can adapt well in most neighborhoods, whether you live in the suburbs or a busy city.
Finally, this classic brick home offers a taste of understated elegance. While it’s not particularly fancy, the beauty of a brick house is perpetual. Benefits also include amazing insulation indoors as well as easy maintenance through the decades. This is a home that will last generations, a great investment for a family home.
Like the previous house, this one also features a charming al fresco area. Wooden doors open to a backyard that’s perfect for outdoor dining or simply spending time in the fresh air.
