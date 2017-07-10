All you need to know about property taxes in the Philippines

Figuring out how much taxes to pay is surprisingly simple, even for those who have little experience in assessing property. One can compute for it by multiplying the RPT rate by the assessed value of the property. For cities and municipalities in Metro Manila, the RPT rate is two percent (2%). On the other hand, the rate for provinces is one percent (1%).

The other half of the RPT is the property’s assessed value, which is known as the fair market value (as written in the tax declaration) multiplied by the assessment level that can be discovered in each city or municipality’s tax ordinances.