The cheap and small wooden house of your dreams

With each passing day, new types of structural systems are continually being developed that are becoming increasingly more convenient and economical. One of these, which has been gaining popularity recently are modular systems. These systems are like puzzle pieces, the main benefits of which, is that they can be easily moved around placed and produced. Steel frame, container vans, and prefabricated wooden houses are just some of the most common types of modular buildings.

Aside from the ones initially stated above, there are many other benefits in opting for a modular system instead of a traditional structure. For one, construction can be carried out at your request, unlike concrete houses which depend heavily on things like heat, insulation and more. Secondly, modular homes are much more durable consisting of sturdy materials like steel or wood. Not to mention, modular systems produce less construction waste making it a more eco-friendly alternative. Another advantage is that these systems give you the benefit of options, you can relocate your entire home if you want to. And lastly, these systems can help save you a serious amount of time and money.

If you're looking for an alternative to concrete home, this ideabook will show you a great example of budget and eco-friendly wooden modular home.

