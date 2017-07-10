The cheap and small wooden house of your dreams

With each passing day, new types of structural systems are continually being developed that are becoming increasingly more convenient and economical. One of these, which has been gaining popularity recently are modular systems. These systems are like puzzle pieces, the main benefits of which, is that they can be easily moved around placed and produced. Steel frame, container vans, and prefabricated wooden houses are just some of the most common types of modular buildings.
Aside from the ones initially stated above, there are many other benefits in opting for a modular system instead of a traditional structure. For one, construction can be carried out at your request, unlike concrete houses which depend heavily on things like heat, insulation and more. Secondly, modular homes are much more durable consisting of sturdy materials like steel or wood. Not to mention, modular systems produce less construction waste making it a more eco-friendly alternative. Another advantage is that these systems give you the benefit of options, you can relocate your entire home if you want to. And lastly, these systems can help save you a serious amount of time and money.
If you're looking for an alternative to concrete home, this ideabook will show you a great example of budget and eco-friendly wooden modular home.
This modular house was designed by Turkish architecture firm, Pratikman, located in Antalya, Turkey. It has a very simple design with modular features. Highly portable, expandable and can practically be built anywhere.
If you want to lead a quiet life away from hustle and bustle of the city, but only have a few hundred square meters to work with, then this is the perfect house for you. The best part is you can easily relocate and install your home anywhere you please.
One of the most popular features of modular homes is that they can be produced to fit any dimension you need. You can choose to produce massive modular structures or tiny ones that meets all your basic necessities. Don't hesitate to ask for model sizes that are not directly offered by the architect.
In addition, you can even consult with architects and discuss your budget constraints so they can provide you with the ideal solution for your modular home project.
Another benefit of a modular home that traditional houses just can't offer is how easy it is to expand your home. Want to add a new bedroom for your home? You can easily contact the manufacturer and have it produced, shipped and installed quickly.
Most modular home providers also offer insulation solutions, but the great thing is almost all insulation solutions for concrete homes can also be applied to modular structures. So you can choose whichever insulation provider to help meet your budget.
Another great thing about modular homes is that you can customize your roof features depending on your budget. Whether you want to upgrade to the best roofing materials available or you wish to settle for something that's dependable but affordable, the features of your roof is based on your choice.
You can design your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and living room the way you want to. Manufacturers of modular homes have many interior design alternatives you can choose from, but the best thing is that you can also choose to design it the way you want to.