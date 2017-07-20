Your browser is out-of-date.

15 doors that will make your home look more modern

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Paisajismo, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Modern windows & doors
Many doorways can be quite boring, merely constructed to be an entryway to the rest of the house. But it can be so much more than this as doors can play an important role in tying together the entire look of the house. After all, the doorway is the very first thing that you encounter up close in each residence. So use it to make an exceptional first impression.

With the care and attention of the right designer, the doorway can be transformed into a stunning architectural piece that is the focal point of the façade. Discover the beauty of this essential part of every home with new eyes in this collection of awesome doors to get inspired by.

1. Black steel door

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you’re not inclined to choose something extravagant, maybe opt for something like this simple but elegant steel door. It’s not ostentatious, but the glass feature in the middle is interesting and is in line with the modern aesthetic of the house. Find a door that suits the rest of the façade, not one that’s eye-catching just for the sake of making a statement.

2. Glass door for a container house

강원도 영월 동강 펜션 _ The BOX, 큐브디자인 건축사사무소 큐브디자인 건축사사무소 Modern windows & doors
큐브디자인 건축사사무소

큐브디자인 건축사사무소
큐브디자인 건축사사무소
큐브디자인 건축사사무소

Container homes can be tricky to design, even up to the doors. For this type of residence, full-length clear glass doors – and windows – are ideal, because it adds the illusion of more space inside. It’s also perfect to make the inside of this cool home more bright and airy.

3. Kitchen door

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This time, the featured door is one that's located inside the house. For homeowners who don’t have an open layout and prefer to keep their kitchens closed off, find one that blends seamlessly into the rest of the interiors. This gray door opens to the kitchen, and it features an unassuming style. While the frosted glass adds a bit of style, this is a strong and sturdy door that would be a great addition to any room.

4. Steel-framed glass door

FritsJurgens taatsdeuren, FritsJurgens BV FritsJurgens BV Living room
FritsJurgens BV

FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV

Steel doors might be a little too heavy for an exquisitely designed dwelling. For residents who are looking for a tasteful door for the indoors, try installing a glass door with slim steel frames. It goes perfectly with the refined interiors.

5. Large dark doors

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

This won’t suit every home, but homeowners seeking a very private and secure life can choose to hide behind these thick dark doors. The glass add a bit of sophistication to the design of the doorway but it also blends incredibly well into the dark walls of the residence.

6. Rotary door

FritsJurgens taatsdeuren, FritsJurgens BV FritsJurgens BV Modern home
FritsJurgens BV

FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV
FritsJurgens BV

For inside the house, swiveling doors can allow the residents to move easily throughout the property. It’s the best of both worlds with the privacy of closed doors and the ease of an open layout.

7. Wooden door

VIVIENDA VP, epb arquitectura epb arquitectura Modern windows & doors
epb arquitectura

epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura
epb arquitectura

This door features a wooden frame and varying sizes of glass panes. Combining different materials makes the door look unique.

8. Artsy door

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern windows & doors Iron/Steel Black
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

Doors with these designs are almost like art pieces. In this section of the house, the door disappears into the rest of the contemporary design. It offers a peek into the house through the bars, arranged in an attractive pattern.

9. Extra wide door

Pivot door and Side Return Glass Box Extrensin Maxlight Modern windows & doors
Maxlight

Pivot door and Side Return Glass Box Extrensin

Maxlight
Maxlight
Maxlight

The strong and industrial look of this brick house is highlighted by the extra large glass door with modern black steel frames. While undeniably large with thick and durable glass, it manages not to be too bulky.

10. Picture frame-like piece

Horrow, Stronghold Security Doors Stronghold Security Doors Modern windows & doors
Stronghold Security Doors

Horrow

Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors
Stronghold Security Doors

This sturdy black door is a sight to see. It’s framed by two full-length glass windows that are covered with curtains to maintain privacy. This door proves that solid and hardy doors can still be sleek and beautiful.

11. Steel bar door

Porte Scorrevoli, Staino&Staino Staino&Staino Modern windows & doors
Staino&amp;Staino

Staino&Staino
Staino&amp;Staino
Staino&Staino

The beautiful patterned steel bars is incredibly eye-catching that is installed as much for its look as it is for its ability to close off the room.

12. Rustic wooden door

Paisajismo, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Modern windows & doors
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

There’s nothing as sturdy looking as a well-made wooden door. In this featured home, the nature-inspired materials included brick exteriors, flourishing plants and the exquisitely designed wood doorway.

13. Sliding steel door

LESS, MOVI ITALIA SRL MOVI ITALIA SRL Modern windows & doors
MOVI ITALIA SRL

MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL
MOVI ITALIA SRL

Sleek and strong, these sliding steel doors offer utmost privacy and a contemporary design. It’s also a unique feature in the house as it’s not very common for private homes to have this kind of entry.

14. Steel door

Haus B in Waiblingen, bohnarchitektur bohnarchitektur Modern windows & doors
bohnarchitektur

bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur
bohnarchitektur

The heavy-duty door keeps the household secure. It’s also strategically placed in front of the house with a doorway leading up to it.

15. Exquisite design

FERFORJE LAZER KESİM BİNA KAPILARI, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Classic windows & doors
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Glamorous homes need equally captivating doorways to go along with it. Be bold and ask designers to create an exquisite doorway for your home, like the pretty swirling patterns of the one above.

For more amazing doorways, read 15 entrance doors that will make your home look great.

