Modern wooden house you'll need in your life (floor plan included!)

No matter how modern houses are built nowadays, there is still nothing that compares to the age old material that is wood. It's incomparable, the way that wood has its unique and distinct character that adds warmth to any home. It has that natural grain design, texture and even scent. Woodwork is an art that will live on, because it carries that natural beauty that connects us to spirit of the tree. Nature touches us in many ways, and even with modern houses, we still find how beautiful it is when wood is infused with its design. Check out this modern wooden house and see for yourself how charming and warm such homes can be.