Modern wooden house you'll need in your life (floor plan included!)

No matter how modern houses are built nowadays, there is still nothing that compares to the age old material that is wood. It's incomparable, the way that wood has its unique and distinct character that adds warmth to any home. It has that natural grain design, texture and even scent. Woodwork is an art that will live on, because it carries that natural beauty that connects us to spirit of the tree. Nature touches us in many ways, and even with modern houses, we still find how beautiful it is when wood is infused with its design. Check out this modern wooden house and see for yourself how charming and warm such homes can be.
This one-story wooden house exudes a warm atmosphere. The rustic textures and tones of the wood against the black patio floor and the large glass doors and windows provide a nice modern feel. This gives the house that updated look that is far from those rundown ancient wooden homes. The wooden pergola also adds a bit of shade and charm to this quaint home.
In this floor plan, you'll see the functions of the various areas of the home, even for this little wooden house, you'll notice how well planned and roomy the space is.
The living room is very light and airy with a very relaxing atmosphere. The furnitures a well chosen, they are very stylish with the use of humble materials such as rattan, wood and wool. The living room also has large glass windows, providing a nice scenic view of the beach.
Inside this L-shaped kitchen, you'll see plenty of storage. The use of crates are utilised and it also provides a unique rustic look to the space. Everything is easy to find. The space is also maximised with the use of shelves and hooks to hang pots and pans.
Along the kitchen is the dining table. A nice simple wooden table with two chairs that have a comfy red cushion. Above the table is a hanging light fixture that illuminates the area.
The bedroom interior emphasises simplicity. The use of rustic wood plats as the headboard matches the rustic appeal of the room. The matching coloured stripes of the carpet and the pillow also add character to the room, making it feel warm and comfortable. Choosing a bed with a soft mattress and a soft grey bedspread also makes the room feel homey and comfortable.
The walls, ceiling and floor are also made of wood even inside the bathroom. Only the shower area is lines with glass and ceramic. Overall, a very calm, spacious and relaxing ambiance.
Even a little wooden house you can still have space for a lap pool. A nice area for relaxation and bonding during weekends and holidays.
