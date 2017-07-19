Your browser is out-of-date.

Home decorating tips to make your house more elegant

Mark Villanueva
residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Planning on selling your old house? I wouldn't if I were you. Not until I spruce it up first to make sure I get top dollar for my property. All you need is some creativity and decorating know-how and you too can make your old worn out home into a prized asset. In this ideabook, we collected ten concepts to help make your house look better and more expensive.

1. Put seats on the terrace

Porche de madera a un agua en color teka, Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín

Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín
Ático y Jardín

If your home has a terrace with a garden view, you're in luck. This is a highly attractive feature to potential buyers. Highlight this feature and make sure the space looks cozy by setting up some beautiful chairs and tables that will make people want to just kick their feet up and relax.

2. Add space using mirrors

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

This is one of the oldest tricks in the decorator's handbook. Place mirrors on the walls of cramped spaces to make it appear much larger than it really is. It will add dimension to the area and make it feel wide and airy.

3. Start decorating

Dining Table with enamel lamp shades homify
homify

Dining Table with enamel lamp shades

homify
homify
homify

If you are planning on selling your house with just one big piece of furniture, you probably won't get the price you were hoping for. This is because, it's all about the details. Spruce up your space by investing in small decorative items to add some personality and appeal to your home. By just adding a few decorative elements you can significantly drive up the value of your property.

4. Convert rooms into bedrooms

'Rehbailitacion edificio en Gracia', lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi

lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi
lluiscorbellajordi

The number of bedrooms can have a significant impact on the value of your house. You may not have any use for a home with several bedrooms, but potential homebuyers might. If your home only has one it might be a good idea to consider converting some of your spare rooms into viable bedrooms.

5. New paint for your old home

Antes y después: Rehabilitacion de Vivienda en Portugal, a2g.arquitectura
a2g.arquitectura

a2g.arquitectura
a2g.arquitectura
a2g.arquitectura

You'd be surprised what a fresh coat of paint can do to the price of your house. That's because first impressions are very important, so make it a good one. Restore your home to its former glory by splashing on some new paint. If there's no time to repaint the entire house, just make sure it looks clean.

6. Switch out power switches and wall sockets

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

As mentioned before, little decorative details like this can attract potential homebuyers. They'll be making a significant investment, so you can be sure they will be looking at the tiniest details. Replace those old worn out power switches and wall sockets and switch them with new ones.

7. Change your window frames

residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

residence for Artists

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

Window frames are an often neglected feature of a house. We use them regularly but rarely clean or maintain them. If you want to get the best value for your home, make sure they're clean and in great condition. Otherwise, if your window frames are too old, invest and replace them with new ones instead.

8. Replace old doors and doorknobs

RESIDÊNCIA MM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

Another regularly used but often neglected home feature are doors and doorknobs. They're prone to the wear and tear of daily use. So before showing your home off to a potential buyer, make an impression by replacing old knobs and doors with new ones.

9. Decorate with a cornice ceiling

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to make your home look more elegant, installing some cornice ceilings is a great idea. However, you might need to consider the size and design of your home. If you're not sure which rooms or spaces need this upgrade you can always consult with an architect.

10. Arrange your storage spaces

Armario de puertas correderas, Logos Kallmar
Logos Kallmar

Logos Kallmar
Logos Kallmar
Logos Kallmar

Always organize your storage spaces. Whether it's in the attic, basement or terrace, keep them orderly to make your storage space appear larger.

13 ideas for that perfect house terrace
What's your favorite tip?

