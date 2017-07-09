A pre-fabricated wooden home you can easily install anywhere

The evolution of construction has led the world to this: prefabricated houses. It’s been sweeping all over the world, this method include buying pre-built sections that can be shipped then assembled where you want to create your new residence.

Prefab homes are easy, fast, affordable and on trend in this age of insta-everything. While it is usually quite small compared to conventional homes, most of these types of designs are also known to be very energy efficient and durable in the face of natural disasters.

Although prefabricated houses are pre-designed, there are a lot of choices that can suit different kinds of homeowners from bachelors who don’t really need space to new families seeking a starter home to established professionals who want a second rest house in the forest or at the beach. There is certainly enough variety available for every type of resident.

In this ideabook, Homify introduces a cozy prefab house that just might be the house of your dreams.