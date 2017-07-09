A pre-fabricated wooden home you can easily install anywhere

The evolution of construction has led the world to this: prefabricated houses. It’s been sweeping all over the world, this method include buying pre-built sections that can be shipped then assembled where you want to create your new residence.
Prefab homes are easy, fast, affordable and on trend in this age of insta-everything. While it is usually quite small compared to conventional homes, most of these types of designs are also known to be very energy efficient and durable in the face of natural disasters.
Although prefabricated houses are pre-designed, there are a lot of choices that can suit different kinds of homeowners from bachelors who don’t really need space to new families seeking a starter home to established professionals who want a second rest house in the forest or at the beach. There is certainly enough variety available for every type of resident.
In this ideabook, Homify introduces a cozy prefab house that just might be the house of your dreams.
This two-storey prefab home is mostly wood, a classic design that is warm and welcoming. Durable materials make this a good option for families, especially with the multiple living spaces available indoors and outdoors. It looks good set against a natural backdrop of trees or even just a pretty garden.
Here’s another angle of the cozy cottage, this time from the front of the house. This view highlights the privacy of the design with only a few windows visible. A single-car parking area is open, but offers ample protection to vehicle with a sturdy roof.
Because it’s mostly made of wooden materials, the cottage looks striking surrounded by greenery. It blends spectacularly with the environment; imagine walking in the woods and stumbling upon this wooden dwelling. While small, it is endlessly charming. From the second floor, residents can go out onto the balcony and enjoy the surrounding flora from a higher angle. While the balcony is a bit narrow, it can fit a chair or two for morning chats on beautiful days.
For people who love spending time outdoors, a great backyard is essential. This way, you truly feel like one with nature. It can also serve as a wonderful space for hosting guests during weekend barbecues and get-togethers with the family.
In the featured prefab cottage, the designer placed simple outdoor furniture on the deck. A folding outdoor umbrella was also provided to offer a shade from the afternoon sun. The most stunning feature of the deck is entirely natural, though: the flourishing plants that frame the wooden abode.
Even as it blends into the background as almost a part of nature, this is a cottage that is also eye-catching. When the sun hits this prefab home, it appears almost golden – a beautiful contrast to the deep forest green of the trees around it. This prefab house design proves that even simple pre-built houses can have an almost fairy-tale quality to them.
Inside, the cabin is just as cozy. While the design is a classic cottage, the fittings can be as modern as you want. In the example provided, a fireplace offers a warm hearth during balmy nights. The living area is quite small, but tastefully designed and the wooden materials keep the nature-inspired motif going throughout the house, including the stairs winding up to the second floor.
Here we can see how the construction of the house works. It shows how every window, every space and every material works together to produce a prefabricated house that just may be the house of your dreams.
For more cozy home designs, we recommend 10 small homes we want to move into.