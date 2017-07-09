Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A pre-fabricated wooden home you can easily install anywhere

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

The evolution of construction has led the world to this: prefabricated houses. It’s been sweeping all over the world, this method include buying pre-built sections that can be shipped then assembled where you want to create your new residence.

Prefab homes are easy, fast, affordable and on trend in this age of insta-everything. While it is usually quite small compared to conventional homes, most of these types of designs are also known to be very energy efficient and durable in the face of natural disasters.

Although prefabricated houses are pre-designed, there are a lot of choices that can suit different kinds of homeowners from bachelors who don’t really need space to new families seeking a starter home to established professionals who want a second rest house in the forest or at the beach. There is certainly enough variety available for every type of resident.

In this ideabook, Homify introduces a cozy prefab house that just might be the house of your dreams.

House façade

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

This two-storey prefab home is mostly wood, a classic design that is warm and welcoming. Durable materials make this a good option for families, especially with the multiple living spaces available indoors and outdoors. It looks good set against a natural backdrop of trees or even just a pretty garden.

View from the street

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Here’s another angle of the cozy cottage, this time from the front of the house. This view highlights the privacy of the design with only a few windows visible. A single-car parking area is open, but offers ample protection to vehicle with a sturdy roof.

Shack in the meadow

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Because it’s mostly made of wooden materials, the cottage looks striking surrounded by greenery. It blends spectacularly with the environment; imagine walking in the woods and stumbling upon this wooden dwelling. While small, it is endlessly charming. From the second floor, residents can go out onto the balcony and enjoy the surrounding flora from a higher angle. While the balcony is a bit narrow, it can fit a chair or two for morning chats on beautiful days.

Backyard

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

For people who love spending time outdoors, a great backyard is essential. This way, you truly feel like one with nature. It can also serve as a wonderful space for hosting guests during weekend barbecues and get-togethers with the family.

In the featured prefab cottage, the designer placed simple outdoor furniture on the deck. A folding outdoor umbrella was also provided to offer a shade from the afternoon sun. The most stunning feature of the deck is entirely natural, though: the flourishing plants that frame the wooden abode.

Natural colors

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Even as it blends into the background as almost a part of nature, this is a cottage that is also eye-catching. When the sun hits this prefab home, it appears almost golden – a beautiful contrast to the deep forest green of the trees around it. This prefab house design proves that even simple pre-built houses can have an almost fairy-tale quality to them.

Inside

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Inside, the cabin is just as cozy. While the design is a classic cottage, the fittings can be as modern as you want. In the example provided, a fireplace offers a warm hearth during balmy nights. The living area is quite small, but tastefully designed and the wooden materials keep the nature-inspired motif going throughout the house, including the stairs winding up to the second floor.

General plan

Blockhaus als Bausatz Fjord, THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Rustic style house
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Here we can see how the construction of the house works. It shows how every window, every space and every material works together to produce a prefabricated house that just may be the house of your dreams.

For more cozy home designs, we recommend 10 small homes we want to move into.

The best backyard ideas for your homes
What do you think about this modern-day bahay kubo?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks