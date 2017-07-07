Your browser is out-of-date.

10 patio designs for the perfect siesta

Terraces are often overlooked home features. However, if you can design them properly it can provide you with a beautiful space that catches the eye and escape from stress. Whether you want to look at the beautiful scenery or simply get some fresh air, terraces are the perfect areas to help you relax.

They also make for great spaces to entertain guests as they help change the atmosphere of your home. Invite your friends or close relatives for an intimate chat or perhaps read a good book, your terrace is the perfect place.

Today, we will show you some great design ideas on how to properly decorate and utilize your terrace. Let's take a few beautiful examples, shall we?

1. Stone terrace

Ideal for country-style houses, stone terraces provide a cool and refreshing atmosphere for your home. Different shades and shapes of stones adorn the walls and floors of this beautiful terrace resulting in a mesmerizing pattern.

Perhaps one of the best aspects of this design is that it is perfect for all seasons because of the roof covering the entire space. Regardless of whether or not the sun is shining, you can now enjoy your space.

2. Modern but sweet

Switch to a more contemporary look by focusing on simple but elegant furniture accentuated by floral patterns. To add to the charming design bring in some real potted flowers to help decorate the space.

3. View spot

This design is ideal for buildings that have high decks, especially if you are outside of the city. The open, airy and comfortable space is perfect for relaxation and enjoying the views of the surrounding landscape. The barrier glass provides an unobstructed view as well as protects the space from the weather.

4. Neutral tone

For those who prefer neutral stones, this beautiful balcony emphasizes its brown shades with dark wooden floors, walls and furniture. It is also designed to be private as the dark tones dim the light to provide a quiet and calm atmosphere.

5. Get some sun

If you have a space in the corner of the house, you can also convert it into a living room balcony. In this space, the living room was fitted with massive windows and decorated with light wooden furniture providing a warm and welcoming environment.

6. Outdoor dining

If you enjoy having your meals outdoors, you'll love this example. Designed with a matching dining set with tables and chairs this space creates a very romantic look, ideal for dinner dates with a view.

The balcony is also protected with glass to protect it from the weather. Now, you can enjoy outdoor meals all year round.

7. Simple balcony

For those who have limited space, you can try this example. Decorate with parquet flooring or any other wooden flooring you prefer. Then furnish with folding wooden chairs and tables so it'll be easier to store.

8. Size is not a problem

Folding tables and chairs come in different shapes and sizes, making them perfect for homes of all sizes. Simply buy a set that best fits your design vision then decorate with some potted plants or fake flowers if you prefer.

9. Flowers add charm

No matter the size and style of your home, fake or fresh flowers and plants are the perfect decorative pieces to brighten up your living space.

10. Balcony rail planters

Another great idea is using square pots and converting your balcony railing as a mini floating garden. It will help provide a refreshing and relaxing atmosphere that stands out.

