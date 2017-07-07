10 patio designs for the perfect siesta

Terraces are often overlooked home features. However, if you can design them properly it can provide you with a beautiful space that catches the eye and escape from stress. Whether you want to look at the beautiful scenery or simply get some fresh air, terraces are the perfect areas to help you relax.

They also make for great spaces to entertain guests as they help change the atmosphere of your home. Invite your friends or close relatives for an intimate chat or perhaps read a good book, your terrace is the perfect place.

Today, we will show you some great design ideas on how to properly decorate and utilize your terrace. Let's take a few beautiful examples, shall we?