The wooden house that will inspire you to dream

Perfect for people who love small country-style wooden houses, we'll be taking a look at a two-storey wooden home that delivers warmth and beauty by incorporating the best natural and rustic elements. The most notable aspects of this gorgeous home comes from the details, from the beautiful roof that accentuates the structure down to its interiors, this house is bound to make you fall in love. The use of materials and attention to detail showcased in this magnificent residence is bound to inspire you for your next project.
Let's take a closer look at the facade of this wonderful home. It utilizes a dark brown color palette that provides an earthy and warm atmosphere. The wide facade features a beautiful patio that's perfect for greeting guests or for relaxation. You can even place a small dining table and enjoy a meal in front of this house. The eaves are extended to give off a warm and gentle atmosphere. While the rectangular windows are perfect to view the scenic landscapes surrounding the property.
Viewing the facade from a different angle, you can clearly see that the eaves cover the entirety of the patio area, making the space more comfortable and protects it from the weather. The front yard features a lush grass landscape that helps keep the house cool during the summer months.
From the other side of the house we can fully admire the beauty of the roof. Utilizing different uneven levels for the roof really helps this standout from other wooden houses. The fence that surrounds the property is made out of black iron grills. Another aspect that makes this home stand out is the stone base made of stacked rough stone materials helping it give off a more natural vibe.
The courtyard is paved with small gray stones around the majority of the space to help balance out the wooden elements as well as provide for a more functional space.
The second floor area where you can see the beautiful extended tile roof is also a lovely detail. This space is perfect for taking in the lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
To be consistent with the overall design of the house the interior is also primarily adorned with wooden elements. From the beautiful frames of the ceiling to the stairs as well as the cabinets, the wood really helps bring out that country style feel inside the house. The living room is furnished with soft comfortable sofas with a gray shade to help complement it to the warm hues of the wood.
This has to be one of our favorite dining areas because it also provides a beautiful scenic view while you enjoy your meals. It's open concept design and the wooden elements offer a relaxing and inviting atmosphere.
If taking a look at the wonderful landscape of the outdoors isn't your thing, the dining room also has a small TV corner. Set atop a small table with cabinets and drawers the wooden elements work in perfect harmony with the entire house.
The kitchen features a large counter with a sink located near the window. At the left hand corner of the image you can see the refrigerator while at the center is an island where you can prepare food comfortably with great lighting in the middle of your work area.
The living room also features a small work space partitioned with pine. However, the partition is not very high to be uncomfortable with a desk that's proportional to its height, so you can work on your computer at ease. There is also a small children's corner, since the living room is a central part of the house. The room was also designed with large viewing windows where you can take a peek at your lush green garden.
This bedroom looks tranquil, utilizing light wooden floors and ceilings. The designers also painted the wall white to provide a nice break from the wood while still keeping a relaxing and serene atmosphere.
The bedroom also showcases an interesting concept by featuring a small staircase leading up to the front porch mezzanine.
When you step out onto the balcony, you can see a long and narrow area. The smooth wooden floors give a natural touch and is perfect for when you want a place to relax or simply enjoy the view with your family.