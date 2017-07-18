Your browser is out-of-date.

24 ideas for that space under the staircase

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Today, the modern house style goes beyond design. Creativity meets functionality as every inch of space is maximized in an inspiring way. Having a staircase at your home creates an unused area right under it. Fortunately, home stylists have found incredible ways to use such space! You can make your room a little wider by turning it to a storage room. Other than that, there's just a lot of designs and options you can opt to choose! Have you ever thought of creating a small garden indoors and add vitality to the interior? It does not just beautify the room but also gives a fresher atmosphere! If you like the rich visual effects, you can even build a small pool or pond!

In this ideabook, we bring you 24 fun ideas to utilize space under your staircase. Browse over the different styles and pick which will match your taste the most!

An earthy haven

VERTICAL HOUSE （縦格子の家）, MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE 岡本光利一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Grey
MITSUTOSHI OKAMOTO ARCHITECT OFFICE　岡本光利一級建築士事務所

Under the stairs, create a little greenery and have a touch of nature right at your home. Just by looking at the relaxing view, such stress will surely go away!

A refreshing view

Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

If the space is large enough, you can also consider having a pond into your room! Instead of an unused corner, you'll have an interesting area that will entertain your guests and friends whenever they visit the house.

Evergreen plants are timeless

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

Why not place evergreen plants under your staircase? The landscaping effect is just magnificent!

A secret corner

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Lay the ground with gravel and pebbles, while matching it with ornamental and potted plants. Add the final touch with a wooden bench or chairs on it, and create a secret indoor retreat.

A fusion of style and nature

Residencia MR , Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Stone Grey
Interiorisarte

Even if the stairs are narrow and long, you can still fill the open gap between the ladder and the wall with a lovely and lively landscape of rich-in-color plants and pebbled ground.

Indoor garden

Oficinas ECC, ARKOT arquitectura + construcción ARKOT arquitectura + construcción Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
ARKOT arquitectura + construcción

A futuristic staircase will definitely go well with a small indoor garden that softens the mood. Stay stylish and cozy at the same time!

A simple garden

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

Your little garden can also take a very simple route! Incorporate a natural look and minimal style with this design.

The artist's special corner

Residencia AC, Interiorisarte Interiorisarte Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Interiorisarte

Want to add art? You can put your favorite sculpture in the middle of the garden.

A more natural look

AQUA, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Ceramic Wood effect
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Free the inner nature lover in you and put a saw palmetto (also known as Sagittaria) inside your home. This bush is very suitable for indoors, creating a green space with tropical style.

A twist for succulent plants

Apartamento Botafogo, Julia Queima Arquitetura Julia Queima Arquitetura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Julia Queima Arquitetura

Another option for having greenery at home is to have a cactus; not to mention that's it very easy to take care of!

A natural landscape by the staircase

Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

There is nothing better to match wooden decks and stairs but a mix of various ornamental plants planted on rich soil. This is a topnotch choice if you want a rich garden at your ground floor.

A blend of white and green

Reforma Hall Social, Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Cecília Mesquita Arquitetura

This is a minimalist design that you can copy with the use of three plants in front your all white-colored walls. It looks extremely perfect!

A lively corner

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Muraliarchitects

Install a large glass window on the wall, so that you can enjoy the sun while your mini garden catch some sunlight too!

A warm look

residencia Gallardo, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Iron/Steel Wood effect
Excelencia en Diseño

If you want a warm and cozy staircase, embellish the area with traditional clay pots with plants that blends well with the wooden steps.

Rich plants under your stairs

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style dining room Concrete White
Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados

If your house have a high ceiling, accommodate taller, rich and beautiful plants. This design is worth a try!

A modern style room

Departamento en La Condesa, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

Have you ever seen a plants in stainless steel pots? Do some fun mix and match; modify your some elements in your arrangement and decor to make the ultimate modern style space.

A ground covered in pebbles

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
aaestudio

Gravel, river or pebbles are good options for fillers in creating your interior garden, and fill the gaps in space.

A creative staircase

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

This staircase boasts of a unique curve. Balance the design by adding more creativity in the small garden under the stairs by choosing a good selection of ornamental plants.

For a house with high ceiling

Proyecto Arquitectónico " Casa XC03" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Yes, you can really find the tree into your home! If you have a house with really high ceilings, place a tree of your preference highlighted with small spotlights.

Cool and clean

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

See how this little green space is utilized like a show window. This artistic arrangement looks neat and cozy!

Simple and stylish

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

The staircase design emphasizes the stylish and simple design; only a small, neatly-arranged garden will best fit the overall design.

A fusion of water and stones

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
GLR Arquitectos

Consider an indoor installation of a small pool with earthy stones and bring vitality inside the house.

Pool by the staircase

Casa Mr, 21arquitectos 21arquitectos Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
21arquitectos

This fun pool design makes a look unforgettable! Notice the small pathway created with sleek black tiles to connect the living space on both sides!

Perfect spot

OFICINA MATATENA, Desnivel Arquitectos Desnivel Arquitectos Office spaces & stores
Desnivel Arquitectos

Create this beautiful indoor garden at the perfect location! Directly expose sunshine to make sure your plants are nourished well.

