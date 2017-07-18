24 ideas for that space under the staircase

Today, the modern house style goes beyond design. Creativity meets functionality as every inch of space is maximized in an inspiring way. Having a staircase at your home creates an unused area right under it. Fortunately, home stylists have found incredible ways to use such space! You can make your room a little wider by turning it to a storage room. Other than that, there's just a lot of designs and options you can opt to choose! Have you ever thought of creating a small garden indoors and add vitality to the interior? It does not just beautify the room but also gives a fresher atmosphere! If you like the rich visual effects, you can even build a small pool or pond!

In this ideabook, we bring you 24 fun ideas to utilize space under your staircase. Browse over the different styles and pick which will match your taste the most!