How to apply for a mortgage loan in the Philippines

As of date, HDMF (formerly Pag-IBIG) has the lowest interest rate for loans that are up to P450,000, provided that your gross monthly income is P15,000 and working in NCR; and for other regions, it's P12,000. Also, you will have to be a member first in order to avail the loan that allows you to purchase a house and lot not exceeding 1,000 sqm. But if you're going to loan a higher amount, let's say P750,000, then the interest rate would be 6.5 which is on the same range as other banks. More so, you can get an estimate of how much you will be able to borrow by prequalifying for a housing loan with the help of your loan officer or a mortgage broker. The instalment payment terms may range from 25 years for banks and up to 30 years for HDMF. But of course, if you have the capacity to pay the loan in less than 5 years, then we recommend you take that option in order to free yourself from financial obligation as soon as possible. There really is no telling how secure your economic conditions will be after a decade or two.

You may also opt to use financial loan calculators for an idea of your possible monthly amortisation.