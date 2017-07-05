Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 beautiful kitchens that will make you hungry for more

Mark Villanueva Mark Villanueva
House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is the heart and soul of the house. It is the space where owners can enjoy a great meal and make wonderful memories with family and friends. The kitchen also inspires conversations, from politics or perhaps your favorite food, it is a space so full of magic. And for this, we've taken the liberty of gathering some pictures of beautiful kitchen designs that will impress and inspire you. Grab some ideas from some of these awe-inspiring masterpieces created by great professionals for your next renovation project.

1. Completely smooth

Extentions and Renovations, DG Construction DG Construction Kitchen
DG Construction

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

The combination of neutral colors in this kitchen gives off an elegant and stylish appeal, a concept that perfectly matches the decors and appliances. The result is undeniably beautiful, and is the perfect choice to start this list.

2. Super deluxe

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

The gorgeous lighting offered in this kitchen, along with the details of the wood makes this kitchen a great inspiration for your project. Virtually everything in this space seems to shine, making it a wonderful addition to any home.

3. Eclectic

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Opting for some designs with a strange and eclectic touch will be a great choice to brighten any environment, it also helps to express your personality. Feast your eyes on those beautiful top hat lamps that really bring out the magic in this space. Not to mention, the rabbit decors on the shelves.

4. Vibrant colors

LC Interiors, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Kitchen
Capital Kitchens cc

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

If you like the idea of having  splash of bright and lively colors in your kitchen, then you'll love this. The lovely red table evokes great passion and is a great conversation starter. In addition, the shade helps bring out your appetite. Use it on your home and everybody will definitely want seconds.

5. Informal seats

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

A spacious kitchen is ideal for a large family. With informal seats you can enjoy quick bites before work or enjoy people's company while you cook.

6. Great storage

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

You can never have enough cabinets in a kitchen. This fascinating design is an awesome choice to maximize your kitchen space.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dark shades

Modern Farmhouse - Silverlakes Nature Reserve Karel Keuler Architects Kitchen
Karel Keuler Architects

Modern Farmhouse—Silverlakes Nature Reserve

Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects
Karel Keuler Architects

This fabulous kitchen design gives it an air of mystery and seriousness bringing out its elegance in a unique way.

8. Rustic style

House Serfontein, Muse Architects Muse Architects Kitchen
Muse Architects

Muse Architects
Muse Architects
Muse Architects

A great choice that proves that having a rough and rustic style can also work in a modern kitchen. The details of the wood furnishings are beautiful. The repeating patterns in the design also really help unify the space tying the whole concept together.

9. Wooden delight

Kitchen JSD Interiors Built-in kitchens Grey
JSD Interiors

Kitchen

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Another design that incorporates wood as a focal point is this modern kitchen. The wooden elements contrasts with the modern appliances and industrial lights creating a perfect balance of modern and rustic styles.

11 outdoor kitchens that are cheap to build

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks