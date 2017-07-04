Feng Shui tricks to attract money to your home

Our home's aesthetics are meant to create an atmosphere that evokes a sensation of peace and tranquility. There is a belief that it is possible to achieve and attract these positive vibes with the use of certain colors, elements and habits. Today, we will take a look at some Feng Shui tips to help you invite good luck, health and money to your home.
Millions of people follow the tenets of this ancient technique. Regardless if it works or not, however, we believe that having a home that can generate positive feelings is a welcome addition in helping us achieve balance in our day to day lives. In addition, you won't lose anything by giving it a try.
When we are dealing with the wealth that comes into our lives, not only is it important to invite it in, it is equally essential to ensure that we don't lose any sleep worrying about losing it.
The entrance doors of our homes provide security and it is the first thing that our guests see, so presentation and first impressions are very important. It is paramount that your front door is presentable, sturdy and in good condition. If possible, adorn it with green plants that symbolize good luck.
Just as aesthetics can be reflected through colors and styles, cleanliness indicates harmony and it is a common theme in Feng shui. The kitchen is a space that you will be using daily, so it is normal to have a couple of stains and dirt. However, if you want to attract abundance into your house, you must try your best to keep it clean. An orderly kitchen attracts wealth and all its different forms.
Colors linked to wealth are red, purple and green. Try to include these colors subtly with decorative details and cloths or even repaint your walls. A splash of color in your home is synonymous with renewal and change, and it invites good luck in.
Feng shui is characterized by seeking harmony and energy flow using the four elements. One of these elements is water, the classic symbol of abundance, so it's an important detail to add, whether in your garden, the interiors, or even the entrance. Make sure that you have a clean water source and of course you need to ensure to clean and maintain it periodically.
Since money and abundance are about flow, one of the main aspects of feng shui is to eliminate everything that generates stagnant energy. Throwing or giving away the things that we do not use symbolizes that we are making room for something new and allows us to remove obstacles that prevent the flow of money and energy from coming in.
Fish, like water also symbolizes abundance. Whether you have pet fish, ornaments or images, it is a great addition to your home, especially if you're looking to attract money. Of course if you choose to have a fish tank, you need to be responsible in taking care of your pets and keep the tank in good condition.
Candles symbolize harmony, adding candles to your home decor will help change your energy and will surely help give you a sense of serenity. The Gray Design Studio offers candles that have an elegant design which can spruce up any table.
Crystals are also great sources of energy. They are ideal for work corners or any extra space. Stones like citrus and pyrite are the most recommended.
Last but not the least, you must love your home. It doesn't matter what elements, materials and symbols you put in place, the most important thing is that you feel safe and comfortable in your own home. Choose furniture and elements that you love and you think will bring beautiful pleasant memories. There is no better way to attract good luck than living in a place that makes you happy.