6 Balinese-inspired elements to try for your home

Even if you’ve never been to Bali, you’re likely to be familiar with the look. Many spas and resorts are inspired by the Balinese-style of design that features distinct Hindu influences and a generous use of materials that are in harmony with nature. While built to be almost a part of the environment, there is also a touch of ornate artistry in this type of architecture and design with an abundance of rich ornaments and decoration.

The Philippines share a similar tropical backdrop with Bali, so creating a Balinese-style dwelling is becoming more popular here. Discover great ideas in this list of wonderful Balinese influences you can apply on your own home.