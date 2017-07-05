6 Balinese-inspired elements to try for your home

Even if you’ve never been to Bali, you’re likely to be familiar with the look. Many spas and resorts are inspired by the Balinese-style of design that features distinct Hindu influences and a generous use of materials that are in harmony with nature. While built to be almost a part of the environment, there is also a touch of ornate artistry in this type of architecture and design with an abundance of rich ornaments and decoration.
The Philippines share a similar tropical backdrop with Bali, so creating a Balinese-style dwelling is becoming more popular here. Discover great ideas in this list of wonderful Balinese influences you can apply on your own home.
This two-storey gated home has a flexible design that can be used in different settings. Along with modern materials, it also features a lot of natural elements including the use of various kinds of woods and a flourishing garden with lots of trees. While the residence is remarkably large, its designed like a cozy cottage. It is particularly suited to warm, humid areas.
Another important feature of Balinese-style design is the abundance of open space, which allows the residents to move freely and be more connected with nature. Folding doors can be opened completely to bathe the indoor living areas with plenty of life and fresh air. It also allows the residents inside the house to enjoy the verdant views of the sprawling lawn. For parties or large gatherings, you can open the doors completely for an easy flow of people through the property.
Also adding to the “open” atmosphere of the Bali-inspired abode is the courtyard, which is quite common in traditional Balinese architecture. The presence of the courtyard actually has spiritual background, but it also lets fresh breeze and sunlight stream through the home more easily.
In the example above, there is a seamless flow that kept all of the spaces connected with the stairs outside and the open glass doors. The designer also decorated the edge of the courtyard with indoor furniture like a cushioned couch and an armoire. For families with children, this also provides a wonderful play area outside.
Keeping with the focus on nature, the Balinese home maintains its natural vibe with the use of very earthy tones inside. It creates a relaxed and warm atmosphere, complementing the natural wooden elements used throughout. Instead of closed off walls, full length glass folding doors are used for a bright and airy atmosphere.
The charm of the home is very natural and tasteful without being too refined. Notice how even the floors are unpolished, appearing charming and organic even while it is pleasing to the eyes. This particular area of the house isn’t very large, but the openness of its design makes it seem much more roomy.
The use of appropriate materials—primarily wood—plays a major part in creating a nature-centric atmosphere. However, another important factor that people don’t realise is the use of light. Warm lighting keeps the living spaces cozy and welcoming, and it plays off the wooden elements beautifully.
In this bedroom, windows aren’t as large as the ones in the rest of the home, but the designer kept the natural atmosphere with soft lighting that are strategically placed. One option is not to place the light bulb directly on top of the bed, so it’s not as harsh. Enlist the help of professionals to help you create a restful and serene aesthetic in the bedroom.
If you have the opportunity to design a home, consider high ceilings to inspire a feeling of airiness and so much space. The feature brightens up a room instantly and is particularly ideal for living spaces where the family usually entertains guests. Touches of colorful Hindu motifs such as vibrant rugs or tiles can also liven up a home.
