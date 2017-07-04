11 outdoor kitchens that are cheap to build

Eating is a necessity, but cooking is an art. These wise words fit perfectly for what we have for you today. Cooking entails spending time, effort and skill, and so, we need to take into consideration how conducive the kitchen is for preparing and cooking food. Making sure that it has enough space, proper lighting and good ventilation to create a nice atmosphere that is within budget. Today, Homify will show you these 11 beautiful outdoor kitchens for that has all the right qualities and more; one with beautiful a view, a refreshing outdoor feel, and a space where you can enjoy bonding with the members of the family.
This roomy outdoor kitchen has simple lines and rustic edges. The design has all the basic necessities, enough to have a nice dinner outdoors. Having the kitchen located beside a dining space means that you won't have to walk back and forth from the house to serve the dishes. It also allows you to entertain your guests while you're cooking.
This charming kitchen is located on the roof deck. Cooking in this space is definitely a good experience as you get to have a nice view of the city lights.
It also has this outdoor feature that makes the space feel more inviting. The stone wall relief that has greeneries that adds so much personality to the space and provides a homey and natural feel to the terrace.
Having an outdoor kitchen located along the swimming pool is a great way to prepare meals while parents watch over their children. Having a tinted fiberglass awning as shade and that sophisticated and elegant countertop definitely fits beautifully for modern style homes.
Using light coloured brings provide a rustic feel while maintaining a light and air atmosphere. This kitchen corner also has a bar with a sleek modern granite countertop that provides a beautiful accent. A space that is fun to spend time in whether during the day or at night.
Here is an example of a small semi-outdoor kitchen that is well-organised. The result speaks for itself, a modern, welcoming place that allows to carry out a lunch or dinner outside the house.
For those who want to do something different by breaking with the typical layout of the terrace, then this idea may prove to be what you are looking for! Here, the kitchen is been located in the center, next to an island that extends as a bar and beside it is the the dining table. The details are eye-catching the use of colourful tiles and chairs for the bar, the modern grey matte walls and the wood awning with a tinted tempered glass cover.
This large rustic style kitchen, is covered with beautiful cream-coloured bricks that fashions a clay oven and some burners. It has a huge expanse of countertop, a perfect area for bonding while the family prepares food together.
There are people who are fanatics when it comes to using clay ovens or firewood. For them this model may seem ideal, it has a grill, oven and stove. See how the beautiful bricks curve along the edges. a very elegant and rustic design indeed.
This is another example of that you can achieve in a small space like that of a terrace. The good thing is that it has everything you need: storage, oven, dishwasher and lots of style.
This cozy terrace integrates all the cooking part attached to the wall, to the center is a garden set with a parasol. By adding charming details such as these colourful flowers in pots both on the floor and hanging on the wall. A very inexpensive way to beautify an outdoor kitchen.
There is something about looking back at the designs of antiquity that is quite romantic. This outdoor kitchen certainly reminds us of our grandmother's kitchen. Such a place urges us to cook and knead in the company of friends and family. A charming place that reunites the family and allows us to return to the origin of the simple and the old traditional ways.