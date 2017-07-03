12 beautiful ideas using tiles for your home

There are plenty of breathtaking tile designs out there in an amazing variety of hues, sizes and unique patterns. In fact, the right ones can be absolute scene-stealers when put on display.

With beautiful tiles, flooring becomes much more than just functional – although it’s certainly that as well, protecting the home for much longer than ordinary concrete flooring. Not only is it durable, there are so many designs to choose from so you can handpick the one that suits the room best.

Get some ideas in our list of 12 professionally designed examples of tiles that will open a whole new world in your renovation plans.