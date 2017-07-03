Your browser is out-of-date.

12 beautiful ideas using tiles for your home

Naia Carlos
homify Kitchen Ceramic
There are plenty of breathtaking tile designs out there in an amazing variety of hues, sizes and unique patterns. In fact, the right ones can be absolute scene-stealers when put on display.

With beautiful tiles, flooring becomes much more than just functional – although it’s certainly that as well, protecting the home for much longer than ordinary concrete flooring. Not only is it durable, there are so many designs to choose from so you can handpick the one that suits the room best.

Get some ideas in our list of 12 professionally designed examples of tiles that will open a whole new world in your renovation plans.

1. Beige tiles with a pop

Reforma interior de vivienda piso
Rimolo &amp; Grosso, arquitectos

Rimolo & Grosso, arquitectos
Rimolo &amp; Grosso, arquitectos
Rimolo & Grosso, arquitectos

Warm and natural, beige tiles complement nearly any backdrop. This hue is easy on the eyes and it’s relatively easy to clean. In the featured design, the beige tiles were spruced up with a colorful star at the center of the small kitchen. This trick adds an interesting feature to the mostly neutral colors of the room and furniture.

2. Gray tiles in different designs

03
樂沐室內設計有限公司

03

樂沐室內設計有限公司
樂沐室內設計有限公司
樂沐室內設計有限公司

One could be forgiven for thinking that a primarily gray flooring would seem drab and dreary. As you can see in the hallway featured above, this isn’t always the case; a gray feature could potentially be incredibly alluring and multi-dimensional.

The architect chose rubber floor tiles in an assortment of geometric patterns, so every step along the hall takes you to a different design. While the colors go along with the rest of the home’s muted composition, it’s still original and striking at the same time.

3. Ceramic tiles

Reforma en la Barceloneta
OAK 2000

OAK 2000
OAK 2000
OAK 2000

This open-air living room is fitted with light brown ceramic tiles, creating a natural harmony with the warm woods and the complementary flooring. Tough, low-maintenance and naturally pretty, ceramic tiles can be a great choice for those who are willing to shell out a slightly higher amount.

In an open layout such as the example above, using different tiles could be an ingenious way in the separation of the different areas of the home – the kitchen, the den, etc. Make sure you choose tiles that share similar hues, such as the warm browns in the living area above.

4. Matching floors and splashbacks

homify Kitchen Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the kitchen, tiles aren’t just used on the floor, but also on the walls as splashbacks. One way to keep a well-balanced and coordinated design is to use the same tiles on the floor and on the splashbacks. In this mainly white kitchen, the black triangular waves break the monotony and inject a playful mood to the room while still keeping the theme fresh and modern.

5. Classic white

Reforma integral y de mobiliario en calle Còrsega de Barcelona
Grupo Inventia

Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia
Grupo Inventia

This stylish living room is not particularly modern, but it’s certainly timeless with warm colors and plenty of natural light streaming in through full-length windows. Pleasant brick-style terracotta tiles fill the wall, while light tiles extend on the floor. The use of warm lighting creates a homey vibe and even with the traditional elements, the charming apartment feels very fresh and contemporary.

6. Bright ceramic tiles on entry

Front Hall Entry with Encaustic cement Tiles
STUDIO Z

Front Hall Entry with Encaustic cement Tiles

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Placing eye-catching tiles along the entrance or foyer can set the tone of the house immediately. Plain white walls are instantly brightened up with the presence of such vibrant flooring and design. The blue pattern truly transformed the home into a more stylish space. With a plain palette like white walls, you can pick out the quaint pattern that fits your personality the best.

For more ideas on your home entrance, check out 10 foyers that will take your breath away

7. A distinctive middle

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination
Original Features

Encaustic Cement Tiles with Endless Pattern Combination

Original Features
Original Features
Original Features

This refined kitchen features tiled floors that’s on the center of the room. With this lovely pattern filling the empty space, there’s no area left uninspired. This technique can be used even in smaller kitchens along with other fittings that complement the minimalist style of the designer. Take a look at the elegant light fixture, golden frame and floral curtains, all of which add a feminine touch to the sleek U-shaped kitchen.

8. Luxurious black and white

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

homify
homify
homify

Similarly, black and white Gothic-style tiles lends old-fashioned allure to this elegant bathroom that revolves around the free-standing tub. Can’t you just imagine a room such as this one in the world of Breakfast at Tiffany’s? When done tastefully, black and white can express luxury just as well as other colors – and in this bathroom it’s used exceptionally.

9. Modern bath

サブウェイタイル 施工イメージ
タイル通販「タイルパーク」　（株）ＴＮコーポレーション

タイル通販「タイルパーク」　（株）ＴＮコーポレーション
タイル通販「タイルパーク」　（株）ＴＮコーポレーション
タイル通販「タイルパーク」　（株）ＴＮコーポレーション

While using the same colors from top to bottom, this bathroom produces an entirely different feel. It’s modern and sleek with glass doors and large windows. The brick-style walls inject character to the bathroom. Plants by the window add just enough color to the monochrome room.

10. Minimalist style

BLACK & WHITE
ZOOM.INDUSTRIES

ZOOM.INDUSTRIES
ZOOM.INDUSTRIES
ZOOM.INDUSTRIES

Everything is white in this wonderful kitchen and dining area, save for the dark tiles extending through the room. Despite the contrast between the flooring and the rest of the house, the overall design works. It makes the space seem more energetic and dynamic.

11. Eye-catching mosaic

vivienda en Cánovas
versea arquitectura

versea arquitectura
versea arquitectura
versea arquitectura

The quiet nook of this peaceful living room features a mosaic décor in a variety of colors of white, green, crimson and orange. The creative design is a standout, creating a pleasant space to enjoy a good book or entertain guests. It works as wonderful flooring in the living room, a breakfast bar or even a corner in the bedroom.

12. Contemporary dining area

Caminha Refurbishment
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Caminha Refurbishment

Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos
Tiago do Vale Arquitectos

Whether you’ve just got extra tiles or you want an original design for the room, one great way to create a distinctive dining area is to stretch the tiled area from the floor to the wall. This example contrasts black and white tiles of the breakfast nook with the solid blue wall that opens up into the kitchen.

