20 small indoor gardens for Filipino homes

There are many ways to turn that space under your stairs into a display. If the stairs are tall enough, you can install pots of shrubs or even palm trees. If you prefer a variety of plants, here are some of the indoor plants in the Philippines that would survive even the darkest corners of your home:

- CALATHEA: This plant has leaves stamped in yellow, white and pink, which makes it a welcome fit not just 'neath the steps but in any room of the house.

- DIEFFENBACHIA: Use a curtain or a skylight as a barrier between the sun and this plant (especially during summer) because this one needs filtered light.

- SANSEVIERIA (Language of mother-in-law): An evergreen that has tolerance for darkness but needs lots of water. It could grow from 2-3 feet, making it a perfect fit under the stairs.