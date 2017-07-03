11 countryside houses from Chile you can build in the Philippines

There are so many beautiful houses around the world to be inspired by.
To help you look beyond your comfort zone, Homify highlights the work of professionals in Chile in this ideabook. Sustainability, modernity and ecology play significant roles in the design of these homes, which are important in the Philippine setting as well. From sprawling modern residences to cozy tiny houses tucked away in the woods, let some of the best home designs south of Chile inspire you in the creation of your dream abode.
This two-storey residence is elevated and located in an open space that can accommodate large families. Large glass windows provide views of the surroundings and plenty of natural light, creating a stunning living space, while diverse construction elements used by the architects like native woods offer texture and character to this rustic dwelling. One of the most appealing features of the house is an open deck where residents can bask in nature on sunny days.
Chilotan architecture is a unique style mostly limited to the Chiloé archipelago that uses colonial elements and wooden materials. This particular chilota home is a modern interpretation of the colonial design, but also focused on its expansion – particularly the expansion of the kitchen, dining room and living area. The cozy abode even has a second floor peeking on top of the house with a shaded terrace and an open kitchen inside. After the expansion, the total floor area of the home will be 276 m2.
This is certainly an eye-catching home. The structure works with its landscape, adapting to the slope impressively. More importantly, the design of the house is tailored to suit the weather, wind, water, sun, humidity and cold that affects Chile – most of which are also factors in the Philippines. Jonás Retamal is known to create homes that go with the Chilean landscape, respecting the natural elements to produce the most efficient and stunning works.
This box home surrounded by the woods is found in the region of Los Lagos. While meant to harmonize with nature, the dwelling also applies technology admirably in energy efficiency. The designer utilized ecological concepts exceptionally in this tiny home including thermo panels that improve the temperature inside the house during scorching summers and freezing winters. In fact, their innovative use of native elements in their designs have awarded them numerous times.
This alluring two-storey home could easily be imagined in the Philippines’ tropical landscape. Bright and airy, the wooden abode is designed to be nestled on a lush lawn with plenty of garden space. Easy living is the objective here with a terrace for al fresco dining and plenty of glass to light up the indoors. Truly a family home that can stand the test of time.
Originally from Concepción, the architect Cristian Fierro Studio has an impressive portfolio that includes a number of magnificent projects.
This single-storey, two-bedroom home, developed by the Smartlive Studio of Valdivia, is a modern masterpiece that stands out in any neighborhood. Large, modern and sophisticated, it features an abundance of sharp angles and clean lines. Outside, it almost seems like a seamless fusion of a number of separate houses, while inside there is an open and uninterrupted flow.
Professional Kanda Arquitectos in Valdivia designed this sprawling one-storey residence. The home rests on very low stilts with a covered deck wrapped around most of its front. Traditional yet well-constructed enough to adapt to different conditions, this can easily be constructed in the Philippines.
The warm glow that can only be captured by the use of wood materials is the most alluring draw of this workshop. Combined with natural light, this creates a homey atmosphere in every room. Find more projects by the professionals here.
Far from the city life is this home that’s built to be a peaceful and tranquil reprieve in a natural setting. Surrounded by plenty of open space and verdant fields is an abode built by Arquitectura y Construcción Chinquel in Temuco.
It almost looks like a modern farmhouse, doesn’t it? Ejesur Arquitectura crafted this beautiful home with earthy colors and a mix of materials.
This is another house that works well set against a backdrop of nature whether the beach, the mountains or a small farm. Warm and friendly with light hues and clear glass windows, it’s a cozy one-storey project that has enough room for multiple living areas.
