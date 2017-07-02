An inspiring home with a beautiful gable roof

For this ideabook, we will be exploring a beautiful modern home. This single-storey house features a distinct look thanks to its gorgeous gable roof. Although it's a common roof design, the expert architects at MORESTUDIO in Nakhon Ratchasima have been able to apply their own signature style to this contemporary classic. The unique look enhances the avant-garde design that accurately reflects the desired style of this current generation: A beautiful home with a modern appeal.

This gorgeous single-storey residence consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a massive living space (at 210 sq.m.), located in a scenic area with lush flora in the Chatturat District, Chaiyaphum Province of Thailand.

Let's take a closer look at this stunning home and see if it's the right design for you, shall we?