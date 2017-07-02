Your browser is out-of-date.

An inspiring home with a beautiful gable roof

P-House, Morestudio Morestudio Minimalist house
For this ideabook, we will be exploring a beautiful modern home. This single-storey house features a distinct look thanks to its gorgeous gable roof. Although it's a common roof design, the expert architects at MORESTUDIO in Nakhon Ratchasima have been able to apply their own signature style to this contemporary classic. The unique look enhances the avant-garde design that accurately reflects the desired style of this current generation: A beautiful home with a modern appeal.

This gorgeous single-storey residence consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a massive living space (at 210 sq.m.), located in a scenic area with lush flora in the Chatturat District, Chaiyaphum Province of Thailand.

Let's take a closer look at this stunning home and see if it's the right design for you, shall we?

Beautiful home with a modern gable roof

The meticulous architecture is truly one of the most notable features of this single-storey masterpiece. The roof encompasses the entire structure adding to its modern appeal. Keeping the angle of the roof off-center is both aesthetically pleasing and functional as it provides great utility making the interior living space look much larger.

3D model showing the structure, layout and main components

This image shows how the architectural team expertly and meticulously designed every inch and angle of this magnificent home as each space has been visualized using advanced 3D modeling software before beginning construction.

The 3D model depicts each component used for the structure of the roof. The structure was layered into different sections using 3D rendering before being combined into a beautiful single-storey home. So you can rest assured that the team who designed and built the structure of the house planned every inch of space meticulously, making sure that it's strong, durable and built to last.

Plan outline for the facade and side of the house

This sketch gives you an overview image of the front and sides of the house which has helped the architectural team arrange the layout of the home before taking it to the next step: construction.

Beautiful home in the sunset

When viewed from this angle with a beautiful sunset backdrop, you can clearly see just how unique and gorgeous the shape of the roof is designed. This one-of-a-kind design was a deliberate style created by the architects to make it different from other homes that utilize a gable roof. It's a simple home style, but with the added twists and the architecture team's distinctive designs, it really brings out a contemporary look that makes it stand out.

Amidst nature

This gorgeous modern home is also set amidst a scenic natural landscape, making it just that more unique and appealing to the eye.

