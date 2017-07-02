6 best kitchen layouts for the Filipino home

Think about it: the kitchen is the one workplace that’s present in every house in the neighborhood. In many ways, it’s the heart of the entire home. Whether you live in a big mansion or cozy cottage, there is always a place for the kitchen.
Because the space is utilized so much, it’s important that the design of this room is efficient and work-friendly. This is an environment that has very specific needs, so you should find the best possible distribution of equipment. Like the rest of the house, comfort is important but functionality is absolutely critical.
One of the practical tricks in planning the perfect kitchen is arranging the main appliances in a triangle. This includes the three most-used equipment in the kitchen: the cooktop, the refrigerator and the sink. Placing these appliances in a triangular fashion lets the cook move smoothly among the three pieces while cooking. It’s the most practical design that ensures quick and easy flow in the kitchen.
Another important tip: make sure there’s plenty of storage. Ingredients and cooking equipment can take up a lot of space, so be prepared with an organized place for everything in your kitchen. An appliance tower is also a good idea for those who want everything essential while saving space.
In this ideabook, we share a variety of ideas that contributes to an efficient design for your cooking workplace. Each image showcases a different type of kitchen at various shapes, sizes and models. Seek out the help of kitchen designers for more detailed advice.
Not every kitchen has the floor area for this, but if you do, don’t be afraid to fill the space with a kitchen island. This provides cooks with much more room for preparation. Furthermore, you can use it for extra storage, additional seating or even as a space for other equipment that doesn’t fit on your main counter like a coffee maker or a blender. The kitchen island is also a convenient place to grab a quick breakfast – or any meal – before heading out the door.
If you’re thinking of a letter for a room design, chances are “G” is not the first letter you think of. However, the design is actually quite common and often an interesting option, especially for a square kitchen. It’s essentially a U kitchen, plus an extra leg that almost closes off the space from the rest of the home.
A G-shaped layout promotes easy workflow with additional space for a bar or cooktop, even if you don’t have the floor area for a separate island. The kitchen above even features a wine container on the side of the bar, completely maximizing the limited elbowroom.
This type of kitchen is ideal for smaller houses as it allows plenty of workspace with counters set against three walls. In the featured kitchen, there’s even space for a two-seat breakfast bar on one side. Then, the space in the middle lets you move freely among the working triangle of the kitchen.
Advantages of the U-shaped layout include being very user-friendly. It also allows more than one people to work at the same time due to the large empty space in the center.
The kitchen bar acts much like an island with extra storage, work area or seating. Plus, the bar doesn’t even have to be limited for cooking. People can simply hang out here or children can use it as an alternative homework station with their parents close by for help. It also lets you add design elements, such as a plant or an extra lamp.
The linear kitchen – with everything on one side, often against one wall – is perfect for very small houses. Condominiums or studios usually feature this kind of kitchen because of the limited area available. While it doesn’t make use of the working triangle, the freed up corridor allows for very open flow. It also assembles all of the utilities in a single wall.
Also very popular is the L-shaped distribution. Not only does it make the most out of a smaller area, but it also abides by the working triangle. For open flow layouts, this design also lets the kitchen extend smoothly into another area of the house such as the dining area.
