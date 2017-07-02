6 best kitchen layouts for the Filipino home

Think about it: the kitchen is the one workplace that’s present in every house in the neighborhood. In many ways, it’s the heart of the entire home. Whether you live in a big mansion or cozy cottage, there is always a place for the kitchen.

Because the space is utilized so much, it’s important that the design of this room is efficient and work-friendly. This is an environment that has very specific needs, so you should find the best possible distribution of equipment. Like the rest of the house, comfort is important but functionality is absolutely critical.

One of the practical tricks in planning the perfect kitchen is arranging the main appliances in a triangle. This includes the three most-used equipment in the kitchen: the cooktop, the refrigerator and the sink. Placing these appliances in a triangular fashion lets the cook move smoothly among the three pieces while cooking. It’s the most practical design that ensures quick and easy flow in the kitchen.

Another important tip: make sure there’s plenty of storage. Ingredients and cooking equipment can take up a lot of space, so be prepared with an organized place for everything in your kitchen. An appliance tower is also a good idea for those who want everything essential while saving space.

In this ideabook, we share a variety of ideas that contributes to an efficient design for your cooking workplace. Each image showcases a different type of kitchen at various shapes, sizes and models. Seek out the help of kitchen designers for more detailed advice.