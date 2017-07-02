A sneak peek into Muji's small but stylish pre-fabricated home

To avoid cramping the tiny space, do not add unnecessary decorations inside. Here, a lone, tall floor lamp stand guard over a flat bed swathed in clean white and beige. Actually, the whole interior is coated in cool neutrals that serve to make the space seem bigger and definitely more comfortable. The only pop of colour within comes from the black steel fireplace in the last photo. How is it possible not to get any peace of mind in such a place like this?