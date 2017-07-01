A modern farmhouse exudes rustic appeal

If you're like us, then you are probably tired of city life. The heat, the pollution, the crowd and the noise of urban living is nothing short of torture. It's gotten so bad that most of you are probably already dreaming of finding a home in a more rural area, with a lush garden landscape where you can live life in complete leisure.

With more and more people from rural areas moving into the big cities, the less appealing urban life has become. Fortunately, big businesses are catching on and have started to build their business districts outward to try and breathe life into the outskirts of town. This move has led to a diversification of rural architecture, transforming local homes by combining modern designs with rustic charm.

Today, we will be showing you an example of these perfect design hybrids with this modern farmhouse that exudes rustic appeal. This L-shaped one-storey home is located in a rural area and features a massive green garden. Let's take a closer look at the details of this beautiful home shall we?