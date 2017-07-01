A modern farmhouse exudes rustic appeal

If you're like us, then you are probably tired of city life. The heat, the pollution, the crowd and the noise of urban living is nothing short of torture. It's gotten so bad that most of you are probably already dreaming of finding a home in a more rural area, with a lush garden landscape where you can live life in complete leisure.
With more and more people from rural areas moving into the big cities, the less appealing urban life has become. Fortunately, big businesses are catching on and have started to build their business districts outward to try and breathe life into the outskirts of town. This move has led to a diversification of rural architecture, transforming local homes by combining modern designs with rustic charm.
Today, we will be showing you an example of these perfect design hybrids with this modern farmhouse that exudes rustic appeal. This L-shaped one-storey home is located in a rural area and features a massive green garden. Let's take a closer look at the details of this beautiful home shall we?
The L-shape is a common architectural style often used for residential structures. The beautiful exterior and interior design provides a refreshing and relaxing vibe that is accentuated by the sloping roof and light-coloured brick.
The outdoor pool area meshes well with the light brick facade as it features a relaxing deck in the backyard with a wooden pergola to serve as shade. The wooden elements such as the flooring and chairs really help bring out the rustic atmosphere, while the lush flora helps blend the space with the surrounding natural environment.
Let's take a quick tour of the interior of this beautiful home. The first thing that will catch your eye is the folding glass doors, which can be opened completely making the space look much larger by removing the division between interior and exterior. This style of glass door is ideal in rural areas because the air is much fresher than in the city and it's perfect for when you're entertaining guests or for those gatherings with friends.
The folding glass doors can be found all throughout the house maximizing natural daylight that comes in through the interiors, a feature that's both practical and environmentally friendly. Not to mention, sunlight can have a calming effect that really brings out the relaxing appeal of the house.
The house utilizes an open plan, that helps make the space look massive. The design is simple but warm and inviting, furnished with items that are perfect for either the indoors or outdoors. The wooden tables and chairs under the wood ceiling is encompassed by beautiful brick stonework and stainless steel appliances. The chariot wheel lighting fixture and other decors really help bring out the rustic atmosphere of the home.
The interior floor was designed with ultra-modern tiles with a matte surface. The kitchen features a center island, while the backsplash of the kitchen counters are decorated with handmade, patterned tiles that just catches your eye. The left end of the kitchen also has a stationary grilling station that's perfect for barbecues. The combination of both modern and rustic elements make this spot of the home really stand out.
Now we've come to the final photo of this gorgeous bungalow. The front of the house features a terrace with a large wooden deck adding to the inviting atmosphere of the entire abode. Located in a magnificent and quiet residential space in the outskirts of town, the outdoor space is breathtaking. The garden created by professional landscape architects is expertly done, providing a scenic view that blends well with its surrounding environment.