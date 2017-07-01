Your browser is out-of-date.

12 country bungalows to escape the hustle and bustle of the city

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
PAISAGISMO JM SERRA, Landscape Paisagismo Landscape Paisagismo Country style garden
Do you want to stay away from the hubbub and flee to a place where people have enough comfortable space, enough fresh breathable air, and enough time to just sit back and relax? If you are eager to live in the country, then you may opt for a rustic bungalow as your home. Here you'll find 12 of Homify's top picks on the most comfortable bungalows; guaranteed to take you away from the hubbub of the bustling city. These designs will allow you to feel closer to the natural environment as you slowly return to a simpler home life.

Pink bungalow

บ้านเดี่ยวชั้นเดียว, แก้วกุศล แก้วกุศล Asian style house Ceramic White
แก้วกุศล

แก้วกุศล
แก้วกุศล
แก้วกุศล

Pink is not a common colour for the external walls, but the experts chose to make use of a light pink as an accent colour so that the appearance of the house will have a dainty taste.

The front porch opens up to a grand entrance door. The overall vibe of the house gives a strong holiday atmosphere.

2. classic villa

DOM W CENIE MIESZKANIA - Flo II , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

The grey roof tiles with white walls and wood details give this villa a stylish and classic appearance. There is that simple sophistication to how this bungalow is designed.

3. Mobile hut

移動小屋, 現代建材有限公司 現代建材有限公司 Country style house
現代建材有限公司

現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司
現代建材有限公司

Next on the list is this mobile bungalow that can be transported to wherever it is you want to live in. You can even occasionally move from state to state if you wanted to. It is a cool and practical choice of home for those who do not mind living in a small home because nature and adventure awaits them.

4. Pastoral style

Centro de transformación de café, taller garcia arquitectura integral taller garcia arquitectura integral Country style house
taller garcia arquitectura integral

taller garcia arquitectura integral
taller garcia arquitectura integral
taller garcia arquitectura integral

Red terracotta roof tiles and wood log beams and pillars against a modern white flat-roofed home brings a strong pastoral style vibe. The fusion of two different styles give this home a very unique look.

Mix and match

PROJEKT DOMU EX 8 G2 (wersja B) - design z najwyższej półki, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

The white concrete wall beautifully highlights the stone brick details along the side and the base of this home. A quaint and modern designed home with large lawns and a patio where the homeowner can have a good time outdoors.

6. blue bungalows

Área de Lazer, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Rustic style house
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

Having a midnight blue exterior can be very eye-catching, but for this home, it is toned down by the warmth of the wood, making it appealing and less exaggerated. The wood terrace graces the landscape, providing that wonderful escape that is closer to nature.

7. Countryside bungalow

葉山下山口の家, honda honda Country style house Wood Brown
honda

honda
honda
honda

This cottage with a dark green facade looks outstanding in the midst of it's natural surroundings. Its large roof and wood cloister are some of its unique features.

8. Mediterranean

Casa in Legno, Costantini Case in Legno Costantini Case in Legno Classic style houses
Costantini Case in Legno

Costantini Case in Legno
Costantini Case in Legno
Costantini Case in Legno

This mediterranean style bungalow provides a bright and spacious home. A rustic elegance that will fit beautifully in tropical countries.

9. Gray tones

048君津Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Modern home Wood Wood effect
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

This monochromatic coloured bungalow gives a sense of serenity. It has large tracts of glass windows that fill in the space with plenty of natural light.

10. Modern home with garage

บ้านเดี่ยวชั้นเดียว 3ห้องนอน 2ห้องน้ำ พชรพล ลำปาง, หจก.พชรพล เรียลเอสเตท หจก.พชรพล เรียลเอสเตท
หจก.พชรพล เรียลเอสเตท

หจก.พชรพล เรียลเอสเตท
หจก.พชรพล เรียลเอสเตท
หจก.พชรพล เรียลเอสเตท

A simple and modern bungalow with a garage has a very convenient design that can easily be adopted.

11. Soft color

西尾市 家武町の家, 株式会社kotori 株式会社kotori Modern home
株式会社kotori

株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori
株式会社kotori

The use of soft coloured brown tones and white walls give a refreshing atmosphere to this hime. It has an unusual architectural design for the roof and a nice wooden lounge deck.

12. Wood and stone oasis

PAISAGISMO JM SERRA, Landscape Paisagismo Landscape Paisagismo Country style garden
Landscape Paisagismo

Landscape Paisagismo
Landscape Paisagismo
Landscape Paisagismo

The combination of wood and stone materials create a very warm and natural atmosphere. Adding in foliage to the roof and surroundings make this home a beautiful oasis.

