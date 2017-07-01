22 amazing kitchen cabinet ideas

While it’s not a particularly interesting part in imagining your dream house, storage is a very important factor in home design. The problem is homeowners often don’t anticipate how much storage they actually need. Whether the home is big or small, this complication can crop up in any room of the residence. After all, the amount of personal belongings one owns just accumulate endlessly over the years.

Especially in the kitchen. Everyone collects silverware and kitchen accessories from coffee mugs to fancy glasses to baking equipment as your cooking skills improves steadily. Eventually, the kitchen begins to overflow with all the stuff that’s been accumulated through time.

The problem of limited kitchen storage don’t just arise from shopper’s attack. In city condominiums, space is so limited that kitchens are usually small and narrow with very minimal storage or shelf space. That’s why it’s important to maximize the space with intelligent design. You might not be able to expand the kitchen area, but with some smarts and creativity you might be able to create storage out of seemingly nothing.

With handy design hacks, you might be able to fit everything you need in the kitchen. Here are 22 ingenious solutions to improve kitchen storage.