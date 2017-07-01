Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 amazing kitchen cabinet ideas

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Loading admin actions …

While it’s not a particularly interesting part in imagining your dream house, storage is a very important factor in home design. The problem is homeowners often don’t anticipate how much storage they actually need. Whether the home is big or small, this complication can crop up in any room of the residence. After all, the amount of personal belongings one owns just accumulate endlessly over the years.

Especially in the kitchen. Everyone collects silverware and kitchen accessories from coffee mugs to fancy glasses to baking equipment as your cooking skills improves steadily. Eventually, the kitchen begins to overflow with all the stuff that’s been accumulated through time.

The problem of limited kitchen storage don’t just arise from shopper’s attack. In city condominiums, space is so limited that kitchens are usually small and narrow with very minimal storage or shelf space. That’s why it’s important to maximize the space with intelligent design. You might not be able to expand the kitchen area, but with some smarts and creativity you might be able to create storage out of seemingly nothing.

With handy design hacks, you might be able to fit everything you need in the kitchen. Here are 22 ingenious solutions to improve kitchen storage.

1. An idle wall can offer endless possibilities in terms of storage. Homeowners can transform an empty wall into a huge built-in cabinet that can hold a lot of kitchen supplies such as the modern closet featured below.

8760 dm2, Tommaso Giunchi Architect Tommaso Giunchi Architect Kitchen Black
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect
Tommaso Giunchi Architect

2. A practical and simple solution that you can actually achieve anytime you want: floating shelves. Floating shelves not only offer extra space for storage, but they can also act as a display.

Modulados, Meu Móvel de Madeira Meu Móvel de Madeira KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood
Meu Móvel de Madeira

Meu Móvel de Madeira
Meu Móvel de Madeira
Meu Móvel de Madeira

3. Folding cabinet doors are a cool feature. They also don’t take up as much space upon opening or closing.

CIHANGIR 41 // RESIDENTIAL PROJECT, Escapefromsofa Escapefromsofa Kitchen
Escapefromsofa

Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa
Escapefromsofa

4. If you’re renovating, opt for special designs that can provide more flexibility. Check out the featured kitchen cabinet that has no corners, offering more space inside the closet.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Corner drawers is another storage solution that allows you to maximize every inch of space that’s available.

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

6. Here’s another potential DIY project: hang pots and pans on a wall rail. For small spaces, it provides additional space. Plus, it keeps the equipment on hand.

House S - S Evi, HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS Industrial style kitchen
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS
HANDE KOKSAL INTERIORS

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. If you have a kitchenette, one potential solution to consider is to use the edges as racks and cupboards.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Kitchen cabinets do not have to be the same size, even in the same kitchen! Differently-sized cabinets can maximize the available space even small corners, and it makes the overall kitchen look more interesting.

Residência Goiânia/GO, Donakaza Donakaza Kitchen
Donakaza

Donakaza
Donakaza
Donakaza

9. An armoire-style kitchen cabinet can also be a good idea as it serves as a separate piece of furniture that can be used outside of the kitchen. If you choose the right one, it can be a stunning conversation piece in the dining room or living room.

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

10. Narrow shelves in between the U-shaped kitchen cabinets presents plenty of extra storage area.

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

11. Check out how this single unit that conveniently makes use of all the corners and edges available. Above, below and on the sides, this closet is one of the most innovative storage spaces around.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Professional kitchen designers can help out in conceptualizing and constructing your new kitchen layout.

12. Wheeled portable buffets – like the one below holding the fruits – add extra character to this charming kitchen. And you can simply roll it out to serve the fare!

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

13. No space to expand horizontally? Place your new cabinets up high. If it’s to high to reach on foot, get one of those stylish library staircases to help you out.

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

14. An amazingly efficient fix: a drawer within a drawer.

POOL DESIGN, DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ KitchenCabinets & shelves
DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ

DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ
DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ
DESIGNMOB MOBİLYA İNŞ SAN DIŞ TİC LTD ŞTİ

15. Customize the size and design of the kitchen cabinets according to need.

the blue whale, 23bassi studio di architettura 23bassi studio di architettura Kitchen
23bassi studio di architettura

23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura
23bassi studio di architettura

16. For an industrial feel throughout the home, try metal shelves hanging from the ceiling. Display your best glasses and plates here to show them off.

GENEL MUTFAK DEKORASYON, REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON Kitchen
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON
REYHAN MUTFAK I BANYO I DEKORASYON

17. Clear jars can also allow you to transform regular kitchen ingredients into decorative pieces. It also lets you identify the food instantly while cooking.

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS KitchenCabinets & shelves
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

18. This hanging coffee bar takes up very little space even containing everything you need to make the perfect brew every day.

Coffee Bar, Atölye Çatı Atölye Çatı Interior landscaping Wood Wood effect
Atölye Çatı

Atölye Çatı
Atölye Çatı
Atölye Çatı

19. Handy drawer organizers like this one are a life saver! With these, you get to maximize the space even inside the drawers.

Foto-Shooting "Bruschetta", stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze KitchenStorage
stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze

stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze
stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze
stratmann Individuelle Besteckeinsätze

20. Another simple space saver for smaller apartments: sliding doors.

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Kitchen
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

21. Style and function combine in this modern design that lets homeowners hang their most stunning kitchen utensils on display.

Cozinha com churrasqueira ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Kitchen
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Cozinha com churrasqueira

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

22. Creative cabinet systems like this swiveling unit are becoming on trend.

Olea , Bodrum Femaş Mobilya Bodrum Femaş Mobilya KitchenKitchen utensils
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya

Bodrum Femaş Mobilya
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya
Bodrum Femaş Mobilya

To figure out the design of your entire cooking area, check out the 24 kitchen designs that are easy to make.

12 country bungalows to escape the hustle and bustle of the city

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks