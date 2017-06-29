Your browser is out-of-date.

8 gorgeous bungalows with garages

Mark Villanueva Mark Villanueva
Проект современного одноэтажного дома в России, Sboev3_Architect Sboev3_Architect
Loading admin actions …

Bungalows are the ideal home for people who see themselves as practical. They are easy to maintain and can be incredibly classy which why this home design will never go out of style. Today, we will be showcasing eight gorgeous homes each with their own distinct charm and best of all, each with a space to conveniently park your car.

In addition, most of the bungalows we will be featuring have spacious courtyards and beautiful exterior spaces for those who just can't live without the outdoors.

Let's take a look at these eight houses.

1. Attractive white

Ein Passivhaus, geplant fürs Alter, r-m-p architekten und ingenieure r-m-p architekten und ingenieure Modern home
r-m-p architekten und ingenieure

r-m-p architekten und ingenieure
r-m-p architekten und ingenieure
r-m-p architekten und ingenieure

White walls will always be a classic home feature. The house's structure is simple but refined featuring a large glass window and tiled floors for those with a more modern sense of style. Designed to maximize its energy use, the home is both stylish and practical by being well insulated reducing the need for air conditioning effectively lowering energy costs.

2. Traditional style home

House Smit, Property Commerce Architects Property Commerce Architects Modern home
Property Commerce Architects

Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects
Property Commerce Architects

This home has a more traditional design but has been adapted to suit more modern times. This old-fashioned home combined with modern elements gives off a novel appeal.

3. Luxury bungalow

Projekt domu Daniel II G1 z wnętrzem pełnym słońca i ciepła , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

The next house we will be looking at has a traditional shaped roof, that perfectly matches its beautiful landscape. Using clean geometric shapes and lines, the architects were able to create a mix and match style home that combines the best elements of modern and traditional design.

4. Wood and stone

Проект одноэтажного жилого дома, Павел Авсюкевич Павел Авсюкевич
Павел Авсюкевич

Павел Авсюкевич
Павел Авсюкевич
Павел Авсюкевич

Want some ideas on combining wood and stone elements into your home? this bungalow is the best example. The entrance to the wooden facade gives off a warm and inviting vibe combined with the stone walls that help provide the rustic earthy tones that really tie the elements together.

5. Modern bungalow

Проект современного одноэтажного дома в России, Sboev3_Architect Sboev3_Architect
Sboev3_Architect

Sboev3_Architect
Sboev3_Architect
Sboev3_Architect

Box shaped homes are simple, but they also express individuality and luxury while showcasing modern architecture at its finest. In order to soften the edges, this modern bungalow also uses rich and varied wood that helps give it a more welcoming appearance.

6. Simple charm

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you believe that there's beauty in simplicity, then this bungalow is ideal for you. Nestled in a lush green space, the color palette of the roof and the facade just catches the eye while the stone base and pillars help give off that warm rustic vibe. The rear of the house also features a double garage, convenient for families with two cars.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. 151 square meter bungalow

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

This beautiful 151 square meter bungalow leaves a lasting impression. From the stone laid facade to the concrete walls and the deep contrast in its color palette, this home just exudes rustic elegance.

8. The perfect family home

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

This last house has a spacious courtyard, bright interiors, a modern design with rustic elements, and a beautiful garage, making this home the perfect place to raise a happy family.

