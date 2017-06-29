8 gorgeous bungalows with garages

Bungalows are the ideal home for people who see themselves as practical. They are easy to maintain and can be incredibly classy which why this home design will never go out of style. Today, we will be showcasing eight gorgeous homes each with their own distinct charm and best of all, each with a space to conveniently park your car.

In addition, most of the bungalows we will be featuring have spacious courtyards and beautiful exterior spaces for those who just can't live without the outdoors.

Let's take a look at these eight houses.