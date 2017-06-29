8 gorgeous bungalows with garages

Bungalows are the ideal home for people who see themselves as practical. They are easy to maintain and can be incredibly classy which why this home design will never go out of style. Today, we will be showcasing eight gorgeous homes each with their own distinct charm and best of all, each with a space to conveniently park your car.
In addition, most of the bungalows we will be featuring have spacious courtyards and beautiful exterior spaces for those who just can't live without the outdoors.
Let's take a look at these eight houses.
White walls will always be a classic home feature. The house's structure is simple but refined featuring a large glass window and tiled floors for those with a more modern sense of style. Designed to maximize its energy use, the home is both stylish and practical by being well insulated reducing the need for air conditioning effectively lowering energy costs.
This home has a more traditional design but has been adapted to suit more modern times. This old-fashioned home combined with modern elements gives off a novel appeal.
The next house we will be looking at has a traditional shaped roof, that perfectly matches its beautiful landscape. Using clean geometric shapes and lines, the architects were able to create a mix and match style home that combines the best elements of modern and traditional design.
Want some ideas on combining wood and stone elements into your home? this bungalow is the best example. The entrance to the wooden facade gives off a warm and inviting vibe combined with the stone walls that help provide the rustic earthy tones that really tie the elements together.
Box shaped homes are simple, but they also express individuality and luxury while showcasing modern architecture at its finest. In order to soften the edges, this modern bungalow also uses rich and varied wood that helps give it a more welcoming appearance.
If you believe that there's beauty in simplicity, then this bungalow is ideal for you. Nestled in a lush green space, the color palette of the roof and the facade just catches the eye while the stone base and pillars help give off that warm rustic vibe. The rear of the house also features a double garage, convenient for families with two cars.
This beautiful 151 square meter bungalow leaves a lasting impression. From the stone laid facade to the concrete walls and the deep contrast in its color palette, this home just exudes rustic elegance.