6 beautiful homes with perfect garages

Families choose to live in suburbs because of its spacious area and more relaxed environment. However, living on the outskirts of town also means that having a car is necessary as your family's main mode of transportation. For that, a single home with a garage is your most ideal choice. For this ideabook, we'll take a look at six beautiful homes with a garage that's just perfect for you and your family. Some of the houses featured here have two-storeys so each of your family members can enjoy their own space.

Are you planning on creating a nest for your family? Let's take a look at some of these amazing home ideas.