6 beautiful homes with perfect garages

Families choose to live in suburbs because of its spacious area and more relaxed environment. However, living on the outskirts of town also means that having a car is necessary as your family's main mode of transportation. For that, a single home with a garage is your most ideal choice. For this ideabook, we'll take a look at six beautiful homes with a garage that's just perfect for you and your family. Some of the houses featured here have two-storeys so each of your family members can enjoy their own space.
Are you planning on creating a nest for your family? Let's take a look at some of these amazing home ideas.
The first house we will take a look at, is this simple but elegant home. It's designed to maximize energy making it more practical allowing for more savings and environmentally friendly.
The neutral tones of the interior and beautiful lines of the house gives of its stylish yet functional appeal. Equipped with modern furnishings it can also fully meet your family's needs.
Built using a combination of different kinds of stones, this house just exudes an aesthetically pleasing and regal appearance. The beautiful courtyard that's perfect for entertaining guests is definitely the main selling point of this gorgeous home.
The brown palette of this home gives off a comfortable earthy vibe that helps relax its residents. The house is massive, complete with a specious courtyard and terrace that your family will definitely love. The space is perfect for people who enjoy spending time outdoors in the company of good friends.
Another one you should definitely take a look at is this beautiful atrium home which provides an exceptional indoor landscape. The interior designers used a large number of marble tiles in order to build this piece of art and create a style that just emanates luxury living.
This modern home has a very distinctive style that just catches your eye. The color palette used in this beautiful design helps the whites stand out bringing with it a neat and refreshing look. The interior is stylishly modern with a unique design, while the backyard has a small pool that's perfect for relaxation.
The last house we will take a look at is very special. It has a unique design that just expresses its personality. The long staircase leads to the second floor and into the beautiful interiors of the house. The design is simple but truly one-of-a-kind giving this house a distinct look and style.