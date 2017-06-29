How to prevent home plants from dying

If you're more into indoor gardening but prefer to grow a tree, choose one that will survive indoors and not require much watering. homify recommends these three indoor-friendly potted trees:

- AGAVE: This grayish green tree thrives even without watering. Neat, right?

—WHALE CLIFF: This plant features a flat, hard edge that is popular in indoor buildings. It helps purify the house but may be more difficult to grow because it can die easily. If you like a challenge, then this one's for you.

- ADENIUM: A very popular tree due to its pretty flowers. Great choice for those who like flowering trees.