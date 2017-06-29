Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to prevent home plants from dying

Irene Curtis—homify Irene Curtis—homify
Ella James Garden Accessories Range, ELLA JAMES ELLA JAMES Garden Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Many of us can take really good care of children and pets. But what if it's a plant that you have to care for? Both green thumbs and self-admitted plant killers can learn a few things from this tip list on how to keep your home greens alive. You may want to consult with an actual gardener but why not try our techniques first? 

​1. Find the perfect garden space

บ้านไม้โมเดิร์นสไตล์, D-Built รับออกแบบสร้างบ้าน D-Built รับออกแบบสร้างบ้าน Modern home Solid Wood Wood effect
D-Built รับออกแบบสร้างบ้าน

D-Built รับออกแบบสร้างบ้าน
D-Built รับออกแบบสร้างบ้าน
D-Built รับออกแบบสร้างบ้าน

Start your green thumb adventures by deciding whether you want to grow your plant indoors or outdoors. If you choose the latter, then both you and your plants will get plenty of sunshine.

2. Select the right tree for you.

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

If you're more into indoor gardening but prefer to grow a tree, choose one that will survive indoors and not require much watering. homify recommends these three indoor-friendly potted trees: 

- AGAVE: This grayish green tree thrives even without watering. Neat, right?

—WHALE CLIFF: This plant features a flat, hard edge that is popular in indoor buildings. It helps purify the house but may be more difficult to grow because it can die easily. If you like a challenge, then this one's for you.

- ADENIUM: A very popular tree due to its pretty flowers. Great choice for those who like flowering trees.

3. Learn your pots.

LIGHT COURT with PLANTS FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE Modern style gardens
FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE

LIGHT COURT with PLANTS

FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE
FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE
FURUKAWA DESIGN OFFICE

For plants that require frequent watering, place them in plastic pots. Clay pots are more suitable for plants that do not need to be watered often.

4. Properly time your watering time.

Three Tiered Plant Stand homify Garden Furniture
homify

Three Tiered Plant Stand

homify
homify
homify

To make sure your plants don't meet a dry, withering death, you must water it accordingly. For those that need to be watered every day, a simple way to remember is to set your alarm at a specific time in the morning. 

5. Wipe the leaves often.

Summer Calla Lily Plant Appleyard London Garden Plants & flowers
Appleyard London

Summer Calla Lily Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

They may be real but they can still get dusty, especially when trapped indoors. Clean dust off your leaves by wiping it with a damp cloth—a fast way to take your potted blooms from dull to fresh once more. 

6. Follow the sunlight

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Place your potted plants where the sun filters in to encouraged photosynthesis. Don't just place them in any dark corner. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Always give plants lighting.

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your plant doesn't require that much natural light and you decide to house them in a windowless room, make sure you still provide them another source of light and heat, like fluorescent lighting. 

8. Move your pots around.

Using plants to add life to living areas Custom Media Dining roomAccessories & decoration Natural Fibre Green
Custom Media

Using plants to add life to living areas

Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

If your plants are receiving too much sunlight or not receiving enough, move them around the house to make sure they get the proper amount of natural light. 

9. Switch to synthetic.

Large Glasshouse Terrarium ELLA JAMES Garden Accessories & decoration
ELLA JAMES

Large Glasshouse Terrarium

ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES
ELLA JAMES

If all else fails, don't feel too bad. You can always go and buy artificial plants. They only require frequent dusting but they will bloom forever. 

6 beautiful homes with perfect garages

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks