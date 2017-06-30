10 affordable kitchens that look expensive

Want a beautiful but economical kitchen? Take a look at our kitchens below to get ideas on how to put together the heart of your home without braking the family bank.
This is a kitchen suitable for starter homes. The mortar counter is topped with large black tiles that are easy to clean, while the patterned tile floor keeps the room interesting. Two large windows provide ventilation even without a hood. However, this simple design inspired by Thai kitchen requires an electric or gas stove.
The colors you choose for your kitchen can make it look either smart or cheap. Simple and stylish, the trio of yellow, white and black -- and where they are used -- gives this kitchen a sunny but sleek look.
A small kitchen is more economical, true, but not necessarily less stylish. As shown in this kitchen, giving a tiny kitchen a luxe vibe all boils down to three factors: using the right materials for cabinets, backsplash and flooring; a smart selection of appliances; and creative styling of kitchenware placements. Indeed, you don't need an ultra-modern fridge to make your kitchen look expensive.
A built-in induction hob will cost you a lot more. A gas stove with the right design can make your kitchen look just as pricey. Aside from being cheaper, the lift actually makes it easier to clean.
The steel hanging rail isn't just for additional storage. If you put a little more inspired thought into it, you can actually style it in a way that turns your hanging kitchen wares into 'kitchen wall art'.
Preparation tables are necessary, especially in kitchens with limited surface. After all, you need space to shred, chop and knead. You can save more if you use the kitchen as a dining area as well. Again, this boils down to creative styling and dinnerware selection.
Newly married couples or partners living together don't need a big kitchen. Look at this sleek, compact kitchen that comes with non-negotiables -- a cooking and washing area -- plus storage and even an island with stools. Savvy space saver, eh?
A hanging dining surface fits a narrow kitchen. What could be more economical than a single long wooden bar where you can prepare food and eat? It ain't just cheap, it also oozes urbane hip.
A kitchen cannot have enough cabinets. Unfortunately, we don't always get what we want. Sometimes, all we get are bare white walls. This photo shows three different wall storage options. There's the wooden shelve panels to place your mason jars on. Then there's the hook rail below where you can hang your succulents. And then there's the mesh wire wall grid display of your pretty pots and pans.
How to give a simple kitchen character? The homeowners of this renovated, pristine white kitchen used existing tiles from its original framework as an accent wall. The kitchen table is also a second-hand find repaired and painted to look more antiquated. See, all you need is creative resourcefulness and a knack for picking budget-friendly but extremely stylish kitchenware.