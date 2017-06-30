Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 affordable kitchens that look expensive

Irene Curtis—homify Irene Curtis—homify
Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

Want a beautiful but economical kitchen? Take a look at our kitchens below to get ideas on how to put together the heart of your home without braking the family bank. 

1. Neat Thai kitchen

บ้านทรงกล่อง สวย เรียบง่าย ทันสมัย, Add-con Architect Add-con Architect Modern home
Add-con Architect

Add-con Architect
Add-con Architect
Add-con Architect

This is a kitchen suitable for starter homes. The mortar counter is topped with large black tiles that are easy to clean, while the patterned tile floor keeps the room interesting. Two large windows provide ventilation even without a hood. However, this simple design inspired by Thai kitchen requires an electric or gas stove. 

2. Bright yellow kitchen

Indian Parallel Kitchen Design homify Kitchen Plywood
homify

Indian Parallel Kitchen Design

homify
homify
homify

The colors you choose for your kitchen can make it look either smart or cheap. Simple and stylish, the trio of yellow, white and black -- and where they are used -- gives this kitchen a sunny but sleek look. 

3. Tiny wood kitchen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small kitchen is more economical, true, but not necessarily less stylish. As shown in this kitchen, giving a tiny kitchen a luxe vibe all boils down to three factors: using the right materials for cabinets, backsplash and flooring; a smart selection of appliances; and creative styling of kitchenware placements. Indeed, you don't need an ultra-modern fridge to make your kitchen look expensive.

4. Gas stove

Duplex in Indore, Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Kitchen
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

A built-in induction hob will cost you a lot more. A gas stove with the right design can make your kitchen look just as pricey. Aside from being cheaper, the lift actually makes it easier to clean.

5. Multi-functional hanging rails

まちの家, 田村建築設計工房 田村建築設計工房 Kitchen
田村建築設計工房

田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房
田村建築設計工房

The steel hanging rail isn't just for additional storage. If you put a little more inspired thought into it, you can actually style it in a way that turns your hanging kitchen wares into 'kitchen wall art'. 

6. Shared kitchen

별아도, 아키제주 건축사사무소 아키제주 건축사사무소 Kitchen Brown
아키제주 건축사사무소

별아도

아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소
아키제주 건축사사무소

Preparation tables are necessary, especially in kitchens with limited surface. After all, you need space to shred, chop and knead. You can save more if you use the kitchen as a dining area as well. Again, this boils down to creative styling and dinnerware selection. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Kitchen for two

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

Newly married couples or partners living together don't need a big kitchen. Look at this sleek, compact kitchen that comes with non-negotiables -- a cooking and washing area -- plus storage and even an island with stools. Savvy space saver, eh

8. Suspended table

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Kitchen
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

A hanging dining surface fits a narrow kitchen. What could be more economical than a single long wooden bar where you can prepare food and eat? It ain't just cheap, it also oozes urbane hip. 

9. Decorative wall storage

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

A kitchen cannot have enough cabinets. Unfortunately, we don't always get what we want. Sometimes, all we get are bare white walls. This photo shows three different wall storage options. There's the wooden shelve panels to place your mason jars on. Then there's the hook rail below where you can hang your succulents. And then there's the mesh wire wall grid display of your pretty pots and pans.   

10. Vintage elements

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

How to give a simple kitchen character? The homeowners of this renovated, pristine white kitchen used existing tiles from its original framework as an accent wall. The kitchen table is also a second-hand find repaired and painted to look more antiquated. See, all you need is creative resourcefulness and a knack for picking budget-friendly but extremely stylish kitchenware.

8 gorgeous bungalows with garages

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks