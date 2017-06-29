8 little details that make your home look terrible

Our house is our home. But as it is with most Filipino households, your home will see a lot of visitors coming and going in nearly a weekly basis. Think about it. When was the last time you had an overnight visitor? Or the last time you visited someone else's house?
We all love to dress up our homes and make it look beautiful. Remember how awesome your place looked the very first time you bought or moved in it? We clean and decorate and clean again to maintain its polished newness. But as time goes by, we grow complacent and tend to neglect its keeping. Before you know it, the formerly pretty house you were so proud of is looking just a tad shabby.
We usually notice this more every time we have a guest. Suddenly, all the little details we ignore end up making a big impression -- to our visitors.
Take a good look around your house right now. Look closely, dear. Many small details that may not seem that big a deal to you might be fodder for gossip among your relatives and friends.
Happy guests make homeowners happy. And a clean, well-kept home can make your guests happy. Take a look at our list of
sins below -- which ones are you guilty of?
Your front garden welcomes your guests into your home. Take care not to leave broken crockery or plant pots and pans lying around where visitors can immediately see.
Most of us think this one's OK as long as we don't bring guests to the kitchen. But what if you have an open floor plan where the kitchen sink can be seen all the way from the sala? The sight of piled up dirty dishes and the stink of leftover food is something guests will remember for a long time. Kitchen hygiene is of utmost importance, for both the homeowners and visitors. What guest would want to eat anything you offer after a mice runs across the fly-infested kitchen sink?
Sure, you clean your bathroom frequently. But how many times have you forgotten to properly wash your bathroom mirror and glass shower doors? Glass and mirrors may stain from steam so always wipe it clean. Your guests would appreciate retouching their faces with a clean, clear mirror.
Seriously, how often do you change the hand towels in your guest bathroom? These things accumulate bacteria and odors even if only one person has used once in an entire week. Replace it often -- for your sake and your guests'.
If your guest is staying the night, there's a big chance he/she will be using the guest room's dressing room. If no one has used it for a long time, you might have turned it into your little storage room. Make sure it's clean and organised before anyone comes. Oh and don't forget to add in a rubbish bin for your the next visitor.
So you've bought a fuzzy carpet with a lovely pattern for your receiving area. You take coffee and merienda in the same room. Coffee spills. Crumbs fall. You neglect to vacuum the carpet before the next guest arrives. You notice how they move their feet around to avoid the rough crumbs and how they eye the black stains left from your coffee break. Avoid getting trapped in this awkward situation and vacuum your carpet after every get together.
Of course, if guests are staying over for a few days (or even just a night, we want them to be feel as comfortable as possible The best way to do this is to let them rest in a clean bed with newly washed bedding that smell like lavender. If possible, iron the sheets and blankets. Nothing's worse than being forced to sleep in a bed that smells of the last sleeper's sweat.
With all the food at times stuck forever inside it, the family fridge can host tons of odors. It's not often that guests willy-nilly opens the host's fridge. But close relatives and friends would not think twice about getting their own cold glass of water or see what food there is to eat. And once they open the fridge door… ewww. Close relatives and friends, again, would not think twice about calling you out for not cleaning your fridge. Don't give them that opportunity. Throw away all rotten food now!
