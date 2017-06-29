8 little details that make your home look terrible

Our house is our home. But as it is with most Filipino households, your home will see a lot of visitors coming and going in nearly a weekly basis. Think about it. When was the last time you had an overnight visitor? Or the last time you visited someone else's house?

We all love to dress up our homes and make it look beautiful. Remember how awesome your place looked the very first time you bought or moved in it? We clean and decorate and clean again to maintain its polished newness. But as time goes by, we grow complacent and tend to neglect its keeping. Before you know it, the formerly pretty house you were so proud of is looking just a tad shabby.

We usually notice this more every time we have a guest. Suddenly, all the little details we ignore end up making a big impression -- to our visitors.

Take a good look around your house right now. Look closely, dear. Many small details that may not seem that big a deal to you might be fodder for gossip among your relatives and friends.