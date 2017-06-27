A simple but charming home from start to finish

They say home is where the heart is. Nevertheless, you don't need to have a grand mansion nor an extravagant loft to feel comfortable in your own space. A small and simple house may just be perfect for you.

Today, we will show you a single-storey home that has a total area of 156 square meters and is not only just compact. See a house that comes with a blend of modern and minimalist design. It is called the atmosphere of a peaceful bungalow house. Looks great for anyone who wants to relax in comfort.