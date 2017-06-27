A simple but charming home from start to finish

They say home is where the heart is. Nevertheless, you don't need to have a grand mansion nor an extravagant loft to feel comfortable in your own space. A small and simple house may just be perfect for you.
Today, we will show you a single-storey home that has a total area of 156 square meters and is not only just compact. See a house that comes with a blend of modern and minimalist design. It is called the atmosphere of a peaceful bungalow house. Looks great for anyone who wants to relax in comfort.
This house-in-the-making will be single-storey rectangular home, with a wide available lawn area. Like in the example, you can build a dandy and durable one using masonry construction materials like brick, marble and granite. As you can see, the design includes installing a terraced corridor which gives a classy urban look and opportunity to make a balcony that can be a living area for afternoon chats. Not to mention the extended roof can provide an extra room to cover homeowners from the rain. Observe that the roof covering the corridor is made with wood, thus making it feel homey and look natural.
The roof of the house incorporates two types of roofs, putting brickwork on the flat roof. The roofs are brick-covered with orange tiles, giving the appearance of a classic home. This well-designed combination also guarantees easy maintenance. If you are interested in installing this type of roof then remember to consult reliable carpenters and roofing contractors for quality work!
Of course, as you choose natural materials for your house, the risk of material deterioration is always higher than that of synthetic materials. Particularly, the wood material, which is commonly part of the outermost structure of the home and is subject to changing weather conditions. Another concern which might cause problems is the presence termites, insects and wood moth. Therefore, there must be a strong spray coating, as well as insect repellent. A good investment can help you keep the house beautiful and durable for a long time.
See the magnificent view of the house after completion of construction. Look at the house's sophisticated wooden terrace offering a shade to protect the facade from the heat of the afternoon sun or strong outpour of rain. Putting some chairs and a table just outside will give you a place to hang out in the morning, noon or night. In addition, the wide lawns and large trees also contribute to the home's tranquility and natural atmosphere.
Now that it's done, we can examine this home in full detail. This house is a bungalow style house that emphasizes the atmosphere of modernity and simplicity. The construction using masonry materials blended well with the fine woodwork in style and strength. Concrete blocks are also used for pavement, providing a sturdy surface. Accentuate the simple look by decorating the corridor with vintage lamps.
This part of the house serves as the preparation area or work room of the host. It is evident how it is designed to be an open space, connected intermittently. It can be allocated as a flexible workspace according to the needs of the host. If you don't want to a workspace, arrange it into a comfortable living room with furniture. This room also gives a wide, clean and spacious look with the white-colored walls, so as placement of the continuous luminaire, which allows the house to have sufficient and continuous lighting.
This is the view from the hallway, which connects the living area and the work area. This path leads to the corridor which bounds and links the bathroom and bedroom. The pathway continues to have a continuous atmosphere from the study room, with a clean. The interesting part here is to decorate the ceiling with stylish wooden decor to hang around and create a distinctive mood. As seen in the example, wooden square lamps are used which created a lively atmosphere.
This area is the living room at the end of the house. It is connected to the terrace, corridor, and other outdoor areas. The wooden lamps tracing the ceiling complemented the green walls which exudes a perky and fun mood. This design looks creative with all the materials utilized well. Now, this room can serve as a function room for all your family gatherings so as house parties for your friends!
