​13 ready-made houses that are cheap and chic

For those looking for a complete model for their next home, this ideabook is for you!
Here are 13 ready-made houses in different styles that come with completed interiors -- and all you have to do is pick the design that best suits the home of your dreams (and budget).
This house has got more than enough outdoor shade for relaxation and recreational space, making it a suitable residence for a big family.
A generous number of glass sliding doors and shutter-covered windows ensure a continuous flow of light and air into the inside of this timber home.
This single-level house is popular with small families. As a starter home, it fulfills all the basic shelter needs of a young family including outdoor space to enjoy fresh air.
This top quality industrial-style villa is characterized by a peculiar L-shape design that strategically opens the house to natural light. Oh, and it comes with a similarly shaped pool, too.
This home's materials -- light, stone and water -- embody the qualities most important to its homeowners. Light circulates freely through massive transparent windows. The chromatic, muted colors of its stone facade plus the wheat interiors ensure that incoming light don't go to waste. Lastly, the presence of water outside amplifies the house's neutral veneer.
Pastel paint has the power to transform even the most drab architecture Instagram-worthy.
Earth tones are classic choices for home exteriors. Soothing and versatile, natural hues makes a house appear modern and rustic at the same time.
Another prefabricated house's minimalist design hides an expansive, sleekly modern interiors with rustic wood accents.
Four residential units share the land and cool architecture of this Italian project. With a side stairs leading to a spacious balcony, this residence fits the recreational needs of a young, modern couple.
Modern architecture are better suited to prefabricated houses such as this two-level residence.
A stone outdoor staircase that leads to the second story of this home preserves the privacy between the upper and ground floors -- making this a perfect home style for extended Filipino families.
Smooth, matte white blocks define the modern home style that is such in trend these days.