​13 ready-made houses that are cheap and chic

Irene Curtis—homify Irene Curtis—homify
Casa in legno - Caravaggio (BG), Marlegno
For those looking for a complete model for  their next home, this ideabook is for you!

Here are 13 ready-made houses in different styles that come with completed interiors -- and all you have to do is pick the design that best suits the home of your dreams (and budget). 

​1. Terrace and balcony

Casa in legno - Caravaggio (BG), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

This house has got more than enough outdoor shade for relaxation and recreational space, making it a suitable residence for a big family. 

​2. Open breeze

VILLA PREFABBRICATA IN LEGNO [ANGERA] - Progetto: Arch. Mioranza, Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

A generous number of glass sliding doors and shutter-covered windows ensure a continuous flow of light and air into the inside of this timber home.

​3. All-white bungalow

Villa unifamiliare, Technowood srl
Technowood srl

Technowood srl
Technowood srl
Technowood srl

This single-level house is popular with small families. As a starter home, it fulfills all the basic shelter needs of a young family including outdoor space to enjoy fresh air. 

​4. Industrial style

Villa moderna in legno - Caravaggio (BG), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

This top quality industrial-style villa is characterized by a peculiar L-shape design that strategically opens the house to natural light. Oh, and it comes with a similarly shaped pool, too.

​5. Three-story magnificence

Luce Pietra Acqua, studio aica progetti
studio aica progetti

studio aica progetti
studio aica progetti
studio aica progetti

This home's materials -- light, stone and water -- embody the qualities most important to its homeowners. Light circulates freely through massive transparent windows. The chromatic, muted colors of its stone facade plus the wheat interiors ensure that incoming light don't go to waste. Lastly, the presence of water outside amplifies the house's neutral veneer.

​6. Pastel tones

Sopralzo in legno - Arluno (MI), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Pastel paint has the power to transform even the most drab architecture Instagram-worthy.

​7. Earth-toned elegance

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE by Duemmengineering, Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Earth tones are classic choices for home exteriors. Soothing and versatile, natural hues makes a house appear modern and rustic at the same time. 

​8. Insulated crib

VILLA MONOFAMILIARE MOGLIA, CasaAttiva
CasaAttiva

CasaAttiva
CasaAttiva
CasaAttiva

Another prefabricated house's minimalist design hides an expansive, sleekly modern interiors with rustic wood accents. 

​9. Family apartment

Villette in legno - Bolgare (BG), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Four residential units share the land and cool architecture of this Italian project. With a side stairs leading to a spacious balcony, this residence fits the recreational needs of a young, modern couple. 

​10. Prefab house

Casa moderna in legno - Calvenzano (BG), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Modern architecture are better suited to prefabricated houses such as this two-level residence. 

​11. Private levels

Casa in legno - Albano (BG), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

A stone outdoor staircase that leads to the second story of this home preserves the privacy between the upper and ground floors -- making this a perfect home style for extended Filipino families.

​12. Contemporary white

VILLA UNIFAMILIARE [CALVENZANO] www.marlegno.it - Progetto: Arch. Tura, Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

Smooth, matte white blocks define the modern home style that is such in trend these days.

13. Eco-friendly abode

Casa in legno - Palosco (BG), Marlegno
Marlegno

Marlegno
Marlegno
Marlegno

No doubt about it -- a home built with timber, like this one, helps improve the residents' quality of life since wood is a limitless source of green energy. 

