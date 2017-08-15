7 home and garden inspirations for Filipinos

Tired of the hustle and bustle of city living with the gray walls and busy traffic all while you are confined in a tiny cramped building? Then this article is for you. It's for everyone who has ever dreamed of moving to a more rural part of the country in a gorgeous house complete with a lush and beautiful garden.

Whether you have or haven't decided, if you want trade your urban lifestyle to a more laid back rural one, this review will help inspire you to choose the latter. Let's take a look at some truly inspiring country home styles that we're sure you'll love.