7 home and garden inspirations for Filipinos

Tired of the hustle and bustle of city living with the gray walls and busy traffic all while you are confined in a tiny cramped building? Then this article is for you. It's for everyone who has ever dreamed of moving to a more rural part of the country in a gorgeous house complete with a lush and beautiful garden.
Whether you have or haven't decided, if you want trade your urban lifestyle to a more laid back rural one, this review will help inspire you to choose the latter. Let's take a look at some truly inspiring country home styles that we're sure you'll love.
Our first example is meant for readers who are looking for a more budget-friendly home style. This single-bedroom bungalow's most eye-catching feature is its rustic rural charm brought on by its wicker woven bamboo canopy. It also has a relaxing outdoor space perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests. It has a corner window and a large main window to let in the natural light and so that you can enjoy the view of your garden.
This beautiful country-style stone home is reminiscent of traditional architectural designs from the Aegean coast. It features a prominent pitched tile roof with a rough stone facade, with white walls and wooden pergolas, perfect for those looking for a rustic vibe. The inviting open air veranda is ideal for absolute relaxation as well as those small get-togethers with family and friends.
A feast for the eyes, this country home perfectly blends stone and brick elements that help bring out an old-world charm that you just can't take your eyes off of. This rustic home may have all the characteristics of a traditional house, but it also offers modern features such as the full-length glass windows that take in the wonderful landscapes as well as the natural light.
Rustic elements typical of colonial architecture are featured prominently in this beautiful country home. It has arched doorways and windows that help bring a sense of sophistication to the terracotta floors. The outdoor areas is landscaped with lush tropical flora making this rustic living space feel more like a paradise. For our readers who want to see more photos, including the interiors of this beautiful house, you can see them here.
Are you looking for something bigger? This might be the perfect home for you. A log house is ideal if you have a large space surrounded by nature. One of the most popular home styles especially when it comes to sustainability and environmental concerns. This home also features massive windows where plenty of daylight can naturally illuminate the inside of your home as well as let you take in a magnificent view of your surrounding landscape.
Built using natural materials like wood and adobe this beautiful home looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale. Built by Simorgh without disturbing the natural landscape, this bungalow house located in Olympos National Park, works in perfect harmony with its surrounding environment.
Taking a page out of Asiatic architecture this modern iteration of country home brings the classic black wood back to the limelight. The black facade catches the eye and makes this home stand out from its surroundings. Featuring a fusion of both Asiatic and rustic architecture designs, this two-storey house with its sloping roof is simple and chic but also incredibly stylish.
