10 modern kitchen styles that will inspire you to cook more

It is essential for any homemaker to make the perfect decision when it comes to choosing a harmonious kitchen layout and design. For instance, if you dream of spending your time in a sleek, modern kitchen, then you must familiarize yourself with contemporary models and kitchenware. Same if you're after a farmhouse-inspired kitchen or a retro style. The important thing is to take into serious consideration your floor space, kitchen room dimensions, and how you and your family use your kitchen every day. Let us make the work easier for you -- take a look at these homify kitchen models and be inspired in putting together your dream kitchen.
If your goal is to paint your kitchen in two perfectly contrasting colors, then you can never go wrong with black kitchen cabinets paired with white interior walls and flooring. Soften this monochromatic tandem with soft ceiling lights. This kitchen layout also affords any housewife more than enough space to move around.
Three colors -- with one bold focal shade -- give your kitchen a look that amps the wow factor. In this kitchen, the classic white and brown pairing gets a classy upgrade with the addition of burgundy. A rich, dark shade would usually crimp room space, but painting the whole width of only one wall preserves the spaciousness of this kitchen. Lesson: when using bold, dark paint, use sparingly.
To create a natural, warm atmosphere that invites guests to linger in your modern kitchen, go for light wood cabinetry.
If your kitchen is tall but small, strategically add functional space that won't cramp your work area. As seen in this photo, the homeowner added ceiling storage on top of the kitchen cabinets. Smart, isn't it?
If you're keen on a really spacious kitchen, then the L-shaped kitchen concept is for you. Regardless of your floor area, this design will give you the most room to work your culinary magic.
It is important that a kitchen be as well-lit as possible. In addition to ceiling lights, under cabinet lights are as functional as decorative in any kitchen. In this kitchen, round LED puck bulbs provide soft illumination beneath the wooden cabinets.
The owner of this kitchen mixes modern technology (steel fridge and oven) with traditional, dark wood cabinetry. With the placement of a dining area, it also combines style and functionality. This choice is perfect for larger kitchens.
What could be cuter than a kitchen that reflects your own personality? A pink-and-purple scheme tells a lot about the owner of this tiny but sleek kitchen with the bright lights and white laminated cabinets. As mentioned time and again, when going for bright, bold or dark colors, make sure to use it sparingly as an accent (like the purple swivel chair) or as a focal point (like the pink back-splash).
You know what gives a room character? Age with style. As opposed to a complex design, a kitchen that boasts a simple look that oozes personality. This kitchen utilizing aged wood cabinetry is sure to catch your guests interest.
Perfect for a family or a bachelor, this elegant kitchen puts premium on uncluttered sophistication with everything stored out of sight inside large black cabinets. Accents like brass pull handles and timber ceiling give this large kitchen an overall stylish finish.