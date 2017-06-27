​15 scrumptious kitchens with a lot of space

If you want your cooking space to look as appetizing as your home-cooked meals, then better check out the kitchen designs we compiled for you below.
White is oft associated with cleanliness, which makes it the perfect color choice for the kitchen. Next to cleanliness, the shade lends spaciousness to any room. This makes it the best shade to use if you have more cabinets that you can handle.
If you want to impress your dinner guests, you'd do well to start with stellar lighting. Go for either a big, grandiose lamp or ultra-modern ceiling lights.
Aside from the usual black, what's the best color to use in tandem with white? Why not pick blue and go full-on with a Mediterranean-inspired kitchen? Just make sure to break up this bright hue with a predominant neutral so as to maintain a soothing visual.
This is probably the fastest way to add a fresh pop of colour and inviting warmth to your kitchen.
Who says you have to spend a lot to prettify your kitchen space? Handmade decors such as hand-drawn art and these dinnerware turned pendant lighting add a more personal touch to the heart of the family home.
In spite of the pendant lighting, there's no doubt the skylight streaming through the wide windows provides the best illumination in the kitchen. Adding to the warm vibe of this cooking space is the light surface palette of this kitchen.
If you want to inject more than a hint of playfulness to a kitchen with a neutral scheme, then one of the best ways to do it is to apply color or pattern to your kitchen floor. This works best in a bigger kitchen so as to avoid making the space feel cramped, especially if your use bold colors or patterns, as seen in this photo (which uses rubber flooring).
Don't be afraid of applying patterns in the kitchen. Plaids, checks and florals in fresh shades add a charming, rural feel to a kitchen, especially with well-placed lighting. In this kitchen, the patterns are suitably broken by clean, neutral surfaces.
We all know the advantages of having windows in the kitchen. What more if the whole room has transparent glass window panels for walls? This is perfect for homes with a big, charming garden.
The illuminated wood surface, furniture and floors give this airy kitchen a warm, inviting atmosphere. With glass doors and windows letting in enough natural light and strategic kitchen lighting, the cool timber acquires a soft, homey quality.
If you use a rich, bold color to cover a large portion of a kitchen wall, create a harmonious palette by picking an accent piece in the same shade, For instance, in this kitchen, the pop of red makes an interesting accent when used on both the backsplash and a bar stool.
Combine your kitchen and dining areas by letting your kitchen island multitask as a dining table, or at least a breakfast nook, as seen in this ingenious design.
Black and white is a foolproof design scheme. Why not use it to prettify your kitchen floor?
Maximize the large, empty space in your kitchen by turning it into a comfy seating area. This makes the kitchen not just a place to prepare food, but a cozy, aromatic recreation area for family and friends.