​15 scrumptious kitchens with a lot of space

Irene Curtis—homify Irene Curtis—homify
Mutfak Uygulamalarımız, Akdeniz Dekorasyon Akdeniz Dekorasyon Kitchen
If you want your cooking space to look as appetizing as your home-cooked meals, then better check out the kitchen designs we compiled for you below. 

​1. White cabinets

Mutfak Uygulamalarımız, Akdeniz Dekorasyon
Akdeniz Dekorasyon

Akdeniz Dekorasyon
Akdeniz Dekorasyon
Akdeniz Dekorasyon

White is oft associated with  cleanliness, which makes it the perfect color choice for the kitchen. Next to cleanliness, the shade lends spaciousness to any room. This makes it the best shade to use if you have more cabinets that you can handle. 

​2. Stylish lighting

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want to impress your dinner guests, you'd do well to start with stellar lighting. Go for either a big, grandiose lamp or ultra-modern ceiling lights. 

​3. Tavanda blue

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Aside from the usual black, what's the best color to use in tandem with white? Why not pick blue and go full-on with a Mediterranean-inspired kitchen? Just make sure to break up this bright hue with a predominant neutral so as to maintain a soothing visual.

4. Spring flowers

Küche aus hellem Holz in Berlin, Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

This is probably the fastest way to add a fresh pop of colour and inviting warmth to your kitchen. 

5. ​Creative decors

Hängelampen aus Vintage-Porzellan mit weißen Textilkabeln, Lieselotte
Lieselotte

Lieselotte
Lieselotte
Lieselotte

Who says you have to spend a lot to prettify your kitchen space? Handmade decors such as hand-drawn art and these dinnerware turned pendant lighting add a more personal touch to the heart of the family home. 

6. Natural lighting

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

In spite of the pendant lighting, there's no doubt the skylight streaming through the wide windows provides the best illumination in the kitchen. Adding to the warm vibe of this cooking space is the light surface palette of this kitchen. 

7. Eye-popping floors

Kitchen deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Kitchen

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

If you want to inject more than a hint of playfulness to a kitchen with a neutral scheme, then one of the best ways to do it is to apply color or pattern to your kitchen floor. This works best in a bigger kitchen so as to avoid making the space feel cramped, especially if your use bold colors or patterns, as seen in this photo (which uses rubber flooring). 

8. Decorative patterns

APARTAMENTO FO, Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Don't be afraid of applying patterns in the kitchen. Plaids, checks and florals in fresh shades add a charming, rural feel to a kitchen, especially with well-placed lighting. In this kitchen, the patterns are suitably broken by clean, neutral surfaces. 

9. Unencumbered view

ISA BELLA, MY CASTELLANOS
MY CASTELLANOS

MY CASTELLANOS
MY CASTELLANOS
MY CASTELLANOS

We all know the advantages of having windows in the kitchen. What more if the whole room has transparent glass window panels for walls? This is perfect for homes with a big, charming garden. 

10. Warm wood

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

The illuminated wood surface, furniture and floors give this airy kitchen a warm, inviting atmosphere. With glass doors and windows letting in enough natural light and strategic kitchen lighting, the cool timber acquires a soft, homey quality. 

11. Color pop

Remodelación departmento Moderno Ciudad de Mexico - Letran del valle, All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

If you use a rich, bold color to cover a large portion of a kitchen wall, create a harmonious palette by picking an accent piece in the same shade, For instance, in this kitchen, the pop of red makes an interesting accent when used on both the backsplash and a bar stool. 

12. Multi-tasking island

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

Combine your kitchen and dining areas by letting your kitchen island multitask as a dining table, or at least a breakfast nook, as seen in this ingenious design. 

13. Black and white tiles

CASA LAURELES, Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.
Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.

Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.
Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.
Diseño Integral En Madera S.A de C.V.

Black and white is a foolproof design scheme. Why not use it to prettify your kitchen floor? 

14. Large seating area

LBC İNŞAAT-EMEK 58 CAD. KONUT PROJESİ , vanetta küchen
vanetta küchen

vanetta küchen
vanetta küchen
vanetta küchen

Maximize the large, empty space in your kitchen by turning it into a comfy seating area. This makes the kitchen not just a place to prepare food, but a cozy, aromatic recreation area for family and friends. 

15. Marble charm

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Marble is so versatile that you can use it on your kitchen counter or as a kitchen wall, or even both. 

If you like this article, then you should read: 'The colorful transformation of an old kitchen'

A simple but charming home from start to finish

Discover home inspiration!

