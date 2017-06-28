Your browser is out-of-date.

Houses with creative balconies to match

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style houses
There’s a reason why the most upscale hotels – and their most coveted bedrooms – offer balconies. On certain days, the most relaxing thing really is to be outdoors. It’s becoming more popular in private homes as well, offering an open yet secluded place to enjoy the fresh air and elevated views of the surroundings.

Here, Homify offers five distinct homes that feature their own private balconies. Not only does this feature offer you a quiet nook for some “me time”, but it is also undoubtedly a stunning addition to any residence. Whether you have the space for a sweeping terrace or just a cozy corner, get inspired in our picks of five creative balconies to copy.

1. Rustic wooden dwelling

旧軽井沢の家, 光風舎1級建築士事務所 光風舎1級建築士事務所 Scandinavian style houses
This two-storey residence is simple and straight-forward, but its far from boring with box-like design that takes after modern aesthetics. Sliding glass doors add a touch of polish to the natural charm of the wooden home – plus it makes the house seem bigger than it actually is.

While this particular home doesn’t have the luxury of unlimited space, the balcony on the upper floor is still quite roomy with sturdy wood railings. A great big tree on the front porch bends in the direction of the balcony, providing a welcome cooling shade to residents sitting outside.

2. Mini-Style White House

デンマークの家並みを彷彿させる 本格北欧住宅, 株式会社 ヨゴホームズ 株式会社 ヨゴホームズ Scandinavian style houses
This second two-storey home is just as cozy as the first one, but offers an entirely different look. The overall design is classic, a quaint abode that is timeless in its simplicity. Bright and inviting, the house is painted all in white in contrast to its reddish-brown roof and finishings.

A narrow balcony – likely just big enough to accommodate one or two people – juts out from one side of the house. Aside from this upper floor balcony, there is also a porch on the ground floor that’s a more accessible space for al fresco dining.

3. A Japanese-style retreat

T House ―築100年の納屋をリノベーション―, 一級建築士事務所オブデザイン 一級建築士事務所オブデザイン Modern home
The moment you walk up this Japanese-style home, you feel instantly at ease. After all, nature plays a large part in the architecture of this dwelling with the wooden home tucked behind an immaculately landscaped garden. The simple structure of the pruned foliage creates a soothing landscape that frames the residence perfectly.   

The use of a variety of wood maintains the nature-inspired atmosphere indoors, while the clear glass doors and windows offer unobstructed views of the outdoors. On the second storey, the balcony spans the entire length of one side of the house, a design that follows the Zen-like balance of the entire property. The balcony also provides an opportunity to admire the lush garden from another perspective.

4. Modern home

山崎の住宅, 一級建築士事務所co-designstudio 一級建築士事務所co-designstudio Scandinavian style garden Wood Green
Modern doesn’t have to mean outlandishly futuristic. In this case, the two-storey home involves clean lines, a rectangular layout and wooden accents to add shades of Japanese inspiration in this largely contemporary design. A smattering of young trees and plants also spruces up an otherwise straight-forward residence.  

A shaded balcony offers a private place to spend some time at. Below it is a separate deck that spills onto the garden. There’s definitely space to run and play in this home.

5. Unique house with a peek-a-boo balcony

岩宿の家, arc-d arc-d Modern home
There won’t be many houses like this one in any neighborhood. For homeowners who aren’t afraid to go a little bold, this last home offers a one-of-a-kind modern look that’s also inspired greatly by Japanese style – especially the lower floor that is completely open upon opening the sliding doors.

The balcony is constructed creatively in this home, tucked away and only visible through cut-outs from the high roof. It’s a new way of approaching balcony design, offering utmost privacy in an eye-catching style.

Keep experimenting with outdoor spaces. Get inspired with these 11 photos of beautiful homes with relaxing patios.

Discover home inspiration!

