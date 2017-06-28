Houses with creative balconies to match

There’s a reason why the most upscale hotels – and their most coveted bedrooms – offer balconies. On certain days, the most relaxing thing really is to be outdoors. It’s becoming more popular in private homes as well, offering an open yet secluded place to enjoy the fresh air and elevated views of the surroundings.

Here, Homify offers five distinct homes that feature their own private balconies. Not only does this feature offer you a quiet nook for some “me time”, but it is also undoubtedly a stunning addition to any residence. Whether you have the space for a sweeping terrace or just a cozy corner, get inspired in our picks of five creative balconies to copy.