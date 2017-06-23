6 small Thai homes you can copy in the Philippines

Small houses today are very attractive to modern homeowners. Because of their compact sizes and affordable prices, it's perfectly suitable for properties of all sizes and people from all walks of life.

Today, there are a large variety of styles and designs of small houses. Whether you choose a one-storey building built with beautiful and durable materials, these compact homes will take no time to build as well as save both labor and construction costs. Not to mention, these homes are great choices in the face off the constantly fluctuating economy that continuously drives land prices day by day. A mini house is the perfect choice in this modern society.

Homify is the leader in home design and improvement solutions, and we want to present you with a variety stylish compact houses designed for the modern homeowner to inspire you in your search for your dream home.