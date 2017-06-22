15 homes with beautiful terraces and courtyards

Here in the tropics, outdoor spaces at home are undeniably enticing. After all, there’s nothing as relaxing than sitting outside, catching a refreshing breeze during the hot summer months or enjoying the cool climes of the rainy season.
Whether you live in a cottage, a condominium or a villa, there is always room for a peaceful space dedicated to connect you to the outdoors. Take a look at these 15 homes with terraces and courtyards that are as beautiful as their views.
This ultra-modern home is without frills, but certainly chic. Its box-type architecture includes plenty of opportunities for enjoying time outdoors, from a balcony tucked away on the second floor to the wide and open cobbled courtyard that looks ideal for get-togethers.
An elevated deck creates a separate area for al fresco dining from the garden. Small potted plants set against the backdrop of the brick house makes for a charming picture. Tip: mismatched chairs can add a bit of eclectic flair to dining sets, especially outdoors where you have more of a leeway to play around with the décor.
A staircase-style garden with different levels can make a courtyard feel more layered. It also maximizes limited space and offers a better view of the plants from the front of the house. A small shaded terrace at the top is a nice place to admire the garden.
In a busy urban setting, a large expanse of garden can transform the house into an oasis. Stretches of green outside full-length glass windows can make residents feel like they’re outdoors even when they’re just enjoying the view.
Find even just a small nook outside the house where you can breathe and eat a meal al fresco when you need a break. If you don’t have a lot of space, be creative. With the right space and an eye for design, even a corner can be turned into a beautiful hideaway.
Spending time in the sun is healthy, especially in the morning! Create a space where you can enjoy the Vitamin D every day like a shaded area on the front porch, preferably a spot facing the sunrise so it's a good place to sit in the A.M.
For those who are blessed with a large courtyard, setting up a couple of tables and chairs is a good idea. This way, you’re ready for parties and barbecues! There’s no need to construct a roof for shade – a few picnic umbrellas or tents will do.
A home inspired by the American Dream? It almost looks like a picture from a postcard with its charming wooden façade and a front porch where one can sit and crack open a cold beer after work.
This eclectic abode features an outdoor dining area with a small cooking kitchen. The alternate al fresco kitchen is becoming an increasingly popular design for modern homes.
Making the entire first floor of the residence open is a bold design, but one that pays off for people who truly enjoy time outside. The fresh air flows freely throughout and the whole house feels ultra-relaxed as a result.
Who doesn’t enjoy a good fireplace on balmy nights? This outdoor fireplace lets you enjoy the best of both worlds: the crisp air and the toasty warmth of the fire.
Set up lounge chairs outside to bask in the sunlight in the morning. Several different plants and bushes creates a pleasant atmosphere for hanging out, whether alone or with a friend or two.
For certain homes – especially those with limited space inside – it’s worth considering moving the dining area outside. Not only does it look lovely, but it can also make meals a more pleasant experience.
Multiple layers create the perception of space – and offers a nice view of the different parts of the house depending on where you are. In the featured home above, three layers offer three separate outdoor areas: the balcony, the deck and the lawn.
