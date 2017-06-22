15 homes with beautiful terraces and courtyards

Here in the tropics, outdoor spaces at home are undeniably enticing. After all, there’s nothing as relaxing than sitting outside, catching a refreshing breeze during the hot summer months or enjoying the cool climes of the rainy season.

Whether you live in a cottage, a condominium or a villa, there is always room for a peaceful space dedicated to connect you to the outdoors. Take a look at these 15 homes with terraces and courtyards that are as beautiful as their views.