6 comfortable and easy-to-build modern bungalows

Home decor styles are constantly changing, whether it's because of designers and architects or even the diverse needs of the people living in them. A modern home is more than just a place to rest your head, it's a reflection of the person living inside it. And one such modern home style are bungalow houses.

Why choose a bungalow-style home? In earlier times, bungalows were built for the purpose of renting them out. But nowadays, this distinctive style has been adapted into the go-to modern home design due in part of its simplicity, beauty and economical pricing. Most bungalow-style homes are built as a single storey structure that emphasizes casual design, versatility and wide usable spaces without focusing too much on individual furniture. The key is linking each corner of the room to practical utility. On the outside, the garage is designed for ease of travel while a green space is also built for relaxation. Today, Homify is pleased to present a variety of creative bungalow-style home designs and ideas that will either help inspire you to create your own or to adapt the style of your home.